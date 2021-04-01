Nana Yaa said "I do" to the love of her life in a colourful event amid the coronavirus pandemic. The adorable couple left us in love with their outfit for the ceremony.

In what we term simple and classy, the bride won our hearts with her gorgeous Kente apparel for the traditional wedding.

We love the colour combination and design and extra details that made her stand out from all the brides we have seen so far this year.

What caught our eyes most was her stunning yet simple waved cut hair for the ceremony. Unlike most brides, Nana Yaa's hairstyle was extraordinary.

While it seemed like the couple planned to be extraordinary unconventional with their looks, the groom chose a matching wrapped kente paired with Ahenema.

We love the unconventional yet simplicity that screen at their ceremony.

[Photos : Solmac_studios]

Nana Yaa

Nana Yaa

Nana Yaa

Nana Yaa

Nana Yaa

Nana Yaa

Nana Yaa and her bridesmaids

Nana Yaa and her husband

Nana Yaa and her husband