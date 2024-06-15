ADVERTISEMENT
4 things your father may not tell you but are very real

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Fathers often express their feelings in ways that are not always verbal or overt.

While they might not always say how they feel, their actions and subtle gestures often reveal their true emotions. Here are four things your father feels but may never tell you directly.

Fathers might not always say "I love you" as frequently or openly as other family members, but their love is ever-present. This love is often shown through their actions, such as providing for the family, offering support, and being there in times of need.

  • Sacrifices: Working long hours or taking on additional responsibilities to ensure your well-being.
  • Support: Always being available to help you with problems, whether they are big or small.
  • Presence: Attending your important events, even if he doesn't express his feelings verbally.
Things your father may not tell you but feels them
Your father's pride in you is immense, though he might not always display it openly. He takes pride in your achievements and the person you have become, even if he doesn't always verbalize it.

  • Bragging to others: Talking about your accomplishments to his friends or colleagues, even if he doesn’t tell you directly.
  • Encouragement: Pushing you to pursue your goals and dreams, believing in your abilities.
  • Silent approval: Smiling or nodding during your achievements, showing his pride through his expressions.
Father and Son
Your father always wishes the best for you and hopes for your success and happiness. His concern for your future is constant, and he wants to see you thrive in whatever you choose to do.

  • Advice: Offering guidance and wisdom based on his experiences, even if it sometimes comes across as criticism.
  • Support in tough times: Being there for you during difficult moments, providing comfort and solutions.
  • Investing in your future: Helping with education costs or career opportunities, ensuring you have the best possible start.

Your happiness is a top priority for your father. He may not always talk about it, but his actions often aim to ensure your joy and contentment.

  • Small gestures: Doing things that make you happy, like cooking your favorite meal or planning family outings.
  • Respecting your choices: Allowing you to make your own decisions, even if he might have different opinions.
  • Celebrating your joys: Being genuinely happy for you when you achieve something or when good things happen in your life.
Fathers express their emotions in different ways, and while they may not always verbalize their feelings, their love, pride, wishes, and hopes for your happiness are deeply ingrained.

Recognizing these subtle signs can help you understand and appreciate the depth of your father's feelings for you.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

