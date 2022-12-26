The true meaning behind 'Merry Christmas from me and mines'

The matching pyjamas crew came to take over Jesus’ birthday and remind some of us that this is the fourth or even fifth year of being single.

A simple Christmas card or greeting that simply meant Merry Christmas from my family to yours has become a tool of oppression.

Couples, married or unmarried, now wear matching pyjamas and take pictures in romantic positions while under a Christmas tree.

After many talking stages and almost relationships, I am not even willing to think of the atrocity that was my dating history this year and even though, I knew I would feel lonely on Christmas Day (not that I wasn’t with my birth family, I wanted my own family) in my hearts of hearts, I felt me and mines were cute and I aspired to it and as did many other single people who vowed that next year would not meet them single.

We are all coming of age and that just means more wedding proposals, more engagements, more marriages, and more childbirths. Young people are starting their lives. It’s unavoidable.

I thought of what would happen to those who are still going to be single next year (God forbid, I am not going to be a part of them) and how they would feel. Will they feel like they are missing out on an important life experience? Like something is missing.

Perhaps, that is why I do not like how coupled celebrations have become, there are many many ways to feel loved or part of a community or family and it does not have to be with marriages or romantic relationships.

If we let go and open our hearts, love will find its way, but if it doesn’t at the time we expect, we can still be happy. We expect it with patience and not desperation and open up other avenues for love. That's why I was happy to see friends taking pyjamas pictures.