ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

The true meaning behind 'Merry Christmas from me and mines'

Temi Iwalaiye

'Merry Christmas from me and mine'...yen yen yen. Oh, yesterday was ghastly.

These couples posted pictures on Twitter
These couples posted pictures on Twitter

On Christmas Day, the main reason for the season, the birth of Christ was sidelined. Formerly he was sidelined by the commercialisation of Christmas but now, it is romance that has taken over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The matching pyjamas crew came to take over Jesus’ birthday and remind some of us that this is the fourth or even fifth year of being single.

A simple Christmas card or greeting that simply meant Merry Christmas from my family to yours has become a tool of oppression.

Couples, married or unmarried, now wear matching pyjamas and take pictures in romantic positions while under a Christmas tree.

After many talking stages and almost relationships, I am not even willing to think of the atrocity that was my dating history this year and even though, I knew I would feel lonely on Christmas Day (not that I wasn’t with my birth family, I wanted my own family) in my hearts of hearts, I felt me and mines were cute and I aspired to it and as did many other single people who vowed that next year would not meet them single.

We are all coming of age and that just means more wedding proposals, more engagements, more marriages, and more childbirths. Young people are starting their lives. It’s unavoidable.

I thought of what would happen to those who are still going to be single next year (God forbid, I am not going to be a part of them) and how they would feel. Will they feel like they are missing out on an important life experience? Like something is missing.

Perhaps, that is why I do not like how coupled celebrations have become, there are many many ways to feel loved or part of a community or family and it does not have to be with marriages or romantic relationships.

If we let go and open our hearts, love will find its way, but if it doesn’t at the time we expect, we can still be happy. We expect it with patience and not desperation and open up other avenues for love. That's why I was happy to see friends taking pyjamas pictures.

What does Merry Christmas from me and mine mean? It does not just mean romance, it means family, pets, friends and community whether at your place of worship, charity or even work. It means love in whatever form you get it, don't let these lovebirds pressure you.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The true meaning behind 'Merry Christmas from me and mines'

The true meaning behind 'Merry Christmas from me and mines'

Life Is Your Stage: Rockstar Premium Energy Drink launches at Rhythm Unplugged

Life Is Your Stage: Rockstar Premium Energy Drink launches at Rhythm Unplugged

5 romantic Christmas gift ideas for your girlfriend

5 romantic Christmas gift ideas for your girlfriend

Christmas: What Quran says about the birth of Jesus Christ

Christmas: What Quran says about the birth of Jesus Christ

Maltina partners with Eko Hotels to launch Prideland Edition of the Tropical Christmas Wonderland

Maltina partners with Eko Hotels to launch Prideland Edition of the Tropical Christmas Wonderland

5 popular hairstyles every child had growing up

5 popular hairstyles every child had growing up

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

5 Christmas traditions young parents can try with their kids

5 Christmas traditions young parents can try with their kids

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Is your vagina loose or tight? [GettyImages]

3 s*x positions to make your v*gina feel tighter

___9197528___2018___12___13___19___christmas

5 romantic Christmas gift ideas for your girlfriend

Here's why couples are likely to break up [istockphoto]

Why couples break up during the holidays

These couples posted pictures on Twitter

The true meaning behind 'Merry Christmas from me and mines'