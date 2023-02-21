ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

The Mega Love Cart Experience: A Valentine's Day event to remember

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByMegaPlaza

The Mega Love Cart Experience: A Valentine's Day event to remember
The Mega Love Cart Experience: A Valentine's Day event to remember

Valentine's Day is one of the most celebrated events worldwide, and Mega Plaza, one of Nigeria's foremost shopping malls, decided to make this year's celebration an unforgettable one for its customers. The mall organized the #MegaLoveCart campaign, which was hosted by the renowned lifestyle influencer and former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tobi Bakre. The event was aimed at rewarding loyal customers and providing a better shopping experience for all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The #MegaLoveCart campaign was a massive success, with both old and new customers enjoying the fantastic experience. The event featured exciting activities, including a shopping spree with Tobi Bakre, where lucky customers got the chance to go on a shopping spree with the celebrity influencer, and a spin-to-win game, where shoppers could win amazing prizes.

The Mega Love Cart Experience: A Valentine's Day event to remember
The Mega Love Cart Experience: A Valentine's Day event to remember Pulse Nigeria
The Mega Love Cart Experience: A Valentine's Day event to remember
The Mega Love Cart Experience: A Valentine's Day event to remember Pulse Nigeria

In addition to the fun-filled activities, the #MegaLoveCart campaign also marked the beginning of a series of initiatives aimed at improving the overall shopping experience at Mega Plaza. The management of the mall has promised to offer better services, rewards for loyal customers, and more exciting events in the future.

In conclusion, the #MegaLoveCart campaign was a spectacular Valentine's Day celebration that left a lasting impression on Mega Plaza's customers. The mall's management has shown their commitment to providing excellent service and improving customer experience, and this event was a clear demonstration of their efforts. With more initiatives like this, Mega Plaza is set to remain one of the most sought-after shopping destinations in Nigeria.

Instagram Facebook Twitter

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByMegaPlaza

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Mega Love Cart Experience: A Valentine's Day event to remember

The Mega Love Cart Experience: A Valentine's Day event to remember

Love is an investment 2.0 by EDC Fund Management Limited and EDC Securities Limited (Members of the Ecobank Group)

Love is an investment 2.0 by EDC Fund Management Limited and EDC Securities Limited (Members of the Ecobank Group)

5 reasons everyone needs to drink a glass of red wine every day

5 reasons everyone needs to drink a glass of red wine every day

The fu*k buddy manual: An ultimate guide to casual relationships

The fu*k buddy manual: An ultimate guide to casual relationships

Butt Obsession: We asked 5 men why they love a big backside

Butt Obsession: We asked 5 men why they love a big backside

Pumpkin leaf: The health benefits of this plant are unbelievable

Pumpkin leaf: The health benefits of this plant are unbelievable

Who wore it better? Tiwa Savage and Lizzo stun in matching gold outfits

Who wore it better? Tiwa Savage and Lizzo stun in matching gold outfits

8 kinds of annoying neighbours and how to handle them

8 kinds of annoying neighbours and how to handle them

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Linda Ejiofor Suleiman and Ibrahim Suleiman on their love life and Valentine's Day traditions

EXCLUSIVE: Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman discuss their private engagement, love languages, Valentine traditions

The best cities to find love [Pinterest]

The best cities in the world to find love

Couple in bed

8 important conversations you should have before having s*x

Places to go for a first date [Kotoyado]

5 fun places to go on a first date besides restaurants