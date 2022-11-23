RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

The essential birthday wish list for a Nigerian woman

Temi Iwalaiye

A Nigerian woman birthday wish list: what to get and what never to get her.

Here's a picture of Yung Miami with over a thousand red roses, Nigerian women were more concerned with the logistic of cleaning it up
Here's a picture of Yung Miami with over a thousand red roses, Nigerian women were more concerned with the logistic of cleaning it up [Yungmiami/Twitter]

Are you dating or married to a Nigerian woman? Are you wondering what to get for her birthday? Don’t think too far, we have made a list to keep you covered.

Flowers are a thoughtful gesture but they have to be an appendage, not the main gift, don’t think you’ve gotten her a gift if it’s just flowers.

A note or love letter is a very thoughtful gift, but it should be accompanied with something else, except you are in secondary school and haven’t been paid your monthly allowance.

Imagine she doesn’t do makeup, but you got her a makeup set or she hardly wears wigs, but you bought her a wig. Thoughtful gifts come from knowing your partner and listening to their needs.

Whatever your gift is, don’t include someone singing para ran.

Money bouquet
Money Bouquet: The Valentine's Day gift no one would ever reject

Transfer the money to her account or buy her a money bouquet, that’s always appreciated.

We know we said some women don’t like wigs, but most women do. Always ask her friends where she gets her best wigs from and the type she would want.

Necklaces, bracelets, anklets, rings and earrings are always a good idea.

If her phone isn’t working, a new phone will mean you are heaven sent or maybe you can upgrade her old phone - buy her the latest.

For this, you have to get her something she likes or wears. So, either a similar outfit or find out where she buys these things from.

A care package is a gift box, it’s a collection of snacks, drinks, chocolate and other edible items.

Would she like to share the cake with her coworkers and friends? Then, get her a cake or does she like to eat it solo? Get her cupcakes.

Book a session for her to be pampered at a spa, with facials, massages and even pedicures and manicures.

Baecation is always a good idea
Baecation is always a good idea (shutterstock) Pulse Live Kenya

An all-expense paid vacation is every woman’s dream.

If she takes skin care seriously, find out what she uses and get them for her.

This is something that she’s been complaining about, maybe painting her apartment or you can get her something she has needed for a while or something that shows you know her like the new book from her favorite author or concert tickets to her favorite artiste.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

