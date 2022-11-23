The essential birthday wish list for a Nigerian woman

Things never to get a Nigerian woman

Only flowers

Flowers are a thoughtful gesture but they have to be an appendage, not the main gift, don’t think you’ve gotten her a gift if it’s just flowers.

Just a note or letter

A note or love letter is a very thoughtful gift, but it should be accompanied with something else, except you are in secondary school and haven’t been paid your monthly allowance.

A gift that says you don’t listen

Imagine she doesn’t do makeup, but you got her a makeup set or she hardly wears wigs, but you bought her a wig. Thoughtful gifts come from knowing your partner and listening to their needs.

Whatever your gift is, don’t include someone singing para ran.

Things Nigerian women want

Money

Transfer the money to her account or buy her a money bouquet, that’s always appreciated.

Wigs

We know we said some women don’t like wigs, but most women do. Always ask her friends where she gets her best wigs from and the type she would want.

Jewellery

Necklaces, bracelets, anklets, rings and earrings are always a good idea.

A new phone

If her phone isn’t working, a new phone will mean you are heaven sent or maybe you can upgrade her old phone - buy her the latest.

Cloth, shoes and bags

For this, you have to get her something she likes or wears. So, either a similar outfit or find out where she buys these things from.

Care package

A care package is a gift box, it’s a collection of snacks, drinks, chocolate and other edible items.

Cake

Would she like to share the cake with her coworkers and friends? Then, get her a cake or does she like to eat it solo? Get her cupcakes.

Book her a spa session

Book a session for her to be pampered at a spa, with facials, massages and even pedicures and manicures.

A vacation

An all-expense paid vacation is every woman’s dream.

Skincare

If she takes skin care seriously, find out what she uses and get them for her.

Something specific and thoughtful