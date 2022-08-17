The curvaceous Ghanaian bride who wore 11 outfits for her wedding

Another astonishing thing about this bride is she wore 11 outfits for a two-day Islamic wedding. Her styling was done by Sprout Affairs and we have to commend them for a great job.

Her first outfit was a white and gold sequinned aso-oke.

Then she wore a brown lace gown with a beautiful design in front.

Her third outfit was a green lace gown completed with a green turban.

Her fourth outfit was a red gown with a nude corset.

The fifth outfit was a gorgeous all-white gown complete with its scarf and veil.

The sixth gown was a lime green corset gown, especially loved the beading and embroidery.

Then she tied a lace wrapper and bubo that stopped at her mid-length.

For the eighth outfit, she chose a nude number which is my absolute favourite. Loved the back of the outfit the most because of how the corset is tied.

The ninth outfit is an aso-oke fit that is every Yoruba woman’s dream.