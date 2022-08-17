RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

The curvaceous Ghanaian bride who wore 11 outfits for her wedding

Temi Iwalaiye

This curvaceous Ghanaian bride has been trending.

This Ghanaian bride, Zainab Ibrahim has been trendy for many reasons. First, she has an amazing shape, curved to perfection from the thin waist to the full hips. It's amazing to see such a beautiful bride.

Another astonishing thing about this bride is she wore 11 outfits for a two-day Islamic wedding. Her styling was done by Sprout Affairs and we have to commend them for a great job.

Her first outfit was a white and gold sequinned aso-oke.

Then she wore a brown lace gown with a beautiful design in front.

Her third outfit was a green lace gown completed with a green turban.

Her fourth outfit was a red gown with a nude corset.

The fifth outfit was a gorgeous all-white gown complete with its scarf and veil.

The sixth gown was a lime green corset gown, especially loved the beading and embroidery.

Then she tied a lace wrapper and bubo that stopped at her mid-length.

For the eighth outfit, she chose a nude number which is my absolute favourite. Loved the back of the outfit the most because of how the corset is tied.

The ninth outfit is an aso-oke fit that is every Yoruba woman’s dream.

The tenth outfit was a red brocade gown and gele and the eleventh outfit was a shimmering blue gown.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

