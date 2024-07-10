ADVERTISEMENT
Your friend might be trying to steal your girl if he does these 6 things

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Friendships can be tricky, especially when boundaries start to blur.

Your friend wants your girl
Your friend wants your girl

If you suspect your friend might have intentions towards your girl, watch out for these telltale signs. Here are six behaviors that could indicate your friend is trying to steal your girl:

If your friend is frequently talking to your girl behind your back, it could be a red flag. While occasional friendly conversations are normal, secretive and frequent communication may indicate that he’s trying to build a closer relationship with her outside of your knowledge.

Talks to her without your knowledge.
Talks to her without your knowledge.Nothing Business Insider USA
Spending time together in group settings is one thing, but if your friend is hanging out with your girl alone without informing you, it’s a cause for concern. This behavior shows a level of comfort and intimacy that might cross the boundaries of friendship and respect.

A friend who goes above and beyond to help your girl, especially more than he helps you or other friends, might have ulterior motives. This could include running errands for her, giving her gifts, or being overly attentive to her needs and preferences.

If your friend is constantly meddling in your relationship, offering unsolicited advice, or questioning your decisions regarding your girl, it’s a sign he might be trying to influence or undermine your relationship. This behavior can create doubt and tension between you and your girl.

Keeps poking his nose in your relationship
Keeps poking his nose in your relationship Stuck between two lovers Pulse Ghana

When your friend starts telling you things about your girl that you weren’t aware of, it could mean he’s spending significant time with her and learning things that you, as her partner, should be the first to know.

If your friend regularly tries to embarrass you or make you look bad in front of your girl, it’s a clear attempt to undermine your relationship and position himself as a better option.

This can include making jokes at your expense, highlighting your flaws, or bringing up past mistakes in an attempt to make you look inferior.

This not only shows he has a deeper connection with her but also that he might be trying to prove he knows her better than you do.

While these signs don’t necessarily mean your friend is definitely trying to steal your girl, they are behaviors worth paying attention to. Open communication with both your friend and your girl is crucial to maintaining trust and setting boundaries.

If you notice these red flags, it might be time to address the issue directly to protect your relationship and ensure everyone’s intentions are clear.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

Your friend might be trying to steal your girl if he does these 6 things

Your friend might be trying to steal your girl if he does these 6 things

