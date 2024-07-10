Your friend might be trying to steal your girl if he does these 6 things

1. Talks to her without your knowledge

If your friend is frequently talking to your girl behind your back, it could be a red flag. While occasional friendly conversations are normal, secretive and frequent communication may indicate that he’s trying to build a closer relationship with her outside of your knowledge.

2. Hangs out with her without your Knowledge

Spending time together in group settings is one thing, but if your friend is hanging out with your girl alone without informing you, it’s a cause for concern. This behavior shows a level of comfort and intimacy that might cross the boundaries of friendship and respect.

3. Goes out of his way to do things for her

A friend who goes above and beyond to help your girl, especially more than he helps you or other friends, might have ulterior motives. This could include running errands for her, giving her gifts, or being overly attentive to her needs and preferences.

4. Keeps poking his nose in your relationship

If your friend is constantly meddling in your relationship, offering unsolicited advice, or questioning your decisions regarding your girl, it’s a sign he might be trying to influence or undermine your relationship. This behavior can create doubt and tension between you and your girl.

5. Has information about your girl that you didn’t know

When your friend starts telling you things about your girl that you weren’t aware of, it could mean he’s spending significant time with her and learning things that you, as her partner, should be the first to know.

6. Tries to embarrass you in front of her

If your friend regularly tries to embarrass you or make you look bad in front of your girl, it’s a clear attempt to undermine your relationship and position himself as a better option.

This can include making jokes at your expense, highlighting your flaws, or bringing up past mistakes in an attempt to make you look inferior.

This not only shows he has a deeper connection with her but also that he might be trying to prove he knows her better than you do.

While these signs don’t necessarily mean your friend is definitely trying to steal your girl, they are behaviors worth paying attention to. Open communication with both your friend and your girl is crucial to maintaining trust and setting boundaries.