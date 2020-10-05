Quiz: Take this test to show whether you're horny or not
Think clearly [if konji permits] before you answer these questions.
When was the last time you sent a nude?
Never done that
Few weeks back
Few months back
Can't remember
Few days ago
Today
When was the last time you received one?
Like I said, I'm not into shit like that
Today
Few days back
Few weeks back
Few months back
Can't remember
What's your relationship status?
Single
Dating
Engaged
Married
Depends on who's asking
Tell us your body count. Don't worry it's confidential.
Over 20
10-19
0-9
Virgin, click here
How long have you ever gone without getting some?
One week
Less than a week
Months
One year
More than a year
