Superfine photos from Abisola, Olayinka’s traditional Yoruba ceremony

Pulse Weddings Check out these superfine photos from Abisola, Olayinka’s traditional Yoruba ceremony

Let's kickstart your day with these ice-cool traditional wedding pictures like you’ve never seen!

  • Superfine photos from Abisola, Olayinka’s traditional Yoruba ceremony  Klala Photography  
  • Abisola, Olayinka’s both looking like new money at their traditional Yoruba ceremony.  Klala Photography  
Huge shout out from Pulse Weddings to sweethearts, Abisola and Olayinka, whose traditional wedding and all the splendid images coming out of it are pulsating with so much beauty and life!

In one ceremony that’s as vivid, colourful, and full of life as we like it, the couple performed their traditional wedding rites in accordance with Yoruba culture in September, 2018. Friends, family and well wishers came through for the couple, all dripping in sauce and brimming with all the super excitement typical of Yoruba wedding parties.

 

But none could have been as gorgeous as the Abisola herself, who took center stage as the major attraction in one helluva outfit.

ALSO READ: Favour Iwueze of Destined Kids ties the knot!

The lovely bride shimmied and shone in a silver dress that was, according to her, perfectly and “beautifully tailored” by Nigerian fashion brand, Betho Official. The timelessly elegant bridal look was complemented perfectly by Skylark Faces, who gave the bride a look to die for.

 

With her towering groom looking just as fantastic against the radiant yellow theme of their wedding décor, the bride must have felt so lucky and as happy as she’s ever been on that day.

And the moments in the gallery above, all superbly shot by Klala Photography show every bit of that joyous glow and more!

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

