Adeyinka made this known during the Church Family Sunday with the theme Building marriages that will last reading from the book of Luke 14:28.

He said God who instituted marriage did that to solve the problem of loneliness.

According to him, the process of building a lasting marriage begins with taught, words and actions.

He noted that the things couples need to do to make marriages succeed have nothing to do with their feelings, adding that couples must seek the interest of each other and deed to their own personal needs.

Adeyinka said that lots of people enter into marriage not knowing what it cost only for selfish reasons.

Most people today have their marriages broken as a result of what they hear, he said.

He added that one of the problems that continue to support divorce is that people celebrate the news of broken marriages and not marriages that have stayed for 50 to 70 years.

According to him, one of the key principles to ensure a successful marriage is to have unity in language and oneness of heart.

He said to have a successful home it will cost the individuals their identity and desires.

ALSO READ: The 27 shortest celebrity marriages of all time

He advised Christian to see their marriages as pillars that should help build other marriages and not destroy them.

He, however, urged couples to have the mind of Christ,live their lives the way God wants and to raise Godly offspring and fulfill destiny.