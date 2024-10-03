Here is what to do the next time your partner stonewalls you

It can make you feel gagged as you have a lot to say but they are refusing to listen or communicate with you. You may even start to think they are unsympathetic and selfish for going silent on you in spite of how you feel about the situation.

Usually, a partner who stonewalls—that is, refuses to engage or hear you out further midway into a conflict or heated argument—does not do so out of a desire to ruin the relationship. While it may seem like they want out of the relationship, it’s most likely not the case.

And so, here are a few things you can do the next time you are in this uncomfortable situation.

Write down your feelings

You’ll be surprised that journaling your feelings can make you feel so much better. Other people may refer to it as brain dumping, but it doesn’t matter what you call it. What really matters is that it works. After doing it, you will feel lighter and empowered to approach the issue from a different perspective.

Just stay still

This is hard, but try. No, the world won’t come to an end if you stay calm for an hour or two. They’re your partner, they’ll definitely come round—and even if they don’t within a short period of time, it's still okay.

Do something fun

For someone who is anxiously attached and inclined to catastrophizing during conflicts, it can be difficult to engage in a fun activity with your mind fully present. But think about it: the last time you thought they would leave you, they didn’t. And no matter how bad it is or you think you’re having it right now, there’s someone somewhere whose case is worse. So, go on TikTok or Instagram, watch a few funny videos and just let yourself be in the moment.

Talk to someone

This is usually the last resort. Involving a third party in your relationship comes with its own consequences, so be careful about how you share your challenges with friends and family. They might not have the complete picture of what really went down so their contribution won’t always be fair. But it’s still okay to rant to a close friend or family member every once in a while if you can’t handle it alone.

And if you must...