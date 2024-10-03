ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Here is what to do the next time your partner stonewalls you

Damilola Agubata

You get into an argument with your partner and it becomes heated. They go silent and refuse to continue. It is frustrating. What do you do?

Stonewalling can be painful, but here's what you can do. [Freepik]
Stonewalling can be painful, but here's what you can do. [Freepik]

Recommended articles

It can make you feel gagged as you have a lot to say but they are refusing to listen or communicate with you. You may even start to think they are unsympathetic and selfish for going silent on you in spite of how you feel about the situation.

ALSO READ: Stonewalling: This is how communication dies slowly in relationships

Usually, a partner who stonewalls—that is, refuses to engage or hear you out further midway into a conflict or heated argument—does not do so out of a desire to ruin the relationship. While it may seem like they want out of the relationship, it’s most likely not the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

And so, here are a few things you can do the next time you are in this uncomfortable situation.

Journaling helps clear your mind [NationalHumanities]
Journaling helps clear your mind [NationalHumanities] Pulse Nigeria

You’ll be surprised that journaling your feelings can make you feel so much better. Other people may refer to it as brain dumping, but it doesn’t matter what you call it. What really matters is that it works. After doing it, you will feel lighter and empowered to approach the issue from a different perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay calm during conflict [Freepik]
Stay calm during conflict [Freepik] Pulse Nigeria

This is hard, but try. No, the world won’t come to an end if you stay calm for an hour or two. They’re your partner, they’ll definitely come round—and even if they don’t within a short period of time, it's still okay.

For someone who is anxiously attached and inclined to catastrophizing during conflicts, it can be difficult to engage in a fun activity with your mind fully present. But think about it: the last time you thought they would leave you, they didn’t. And no matter how bad it is or you think you’re having it right now, there’s someone somewhere whose case is worse. So, go on TikTok or Instagram, watch a few funny videos and just let yourself be in the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is usually the last resort. Involving a third party in your relationship comes with its own consequences, so be careful about how you share your challenges with friends and family. They might not have the complete picture of what really went down so their contribution won’t always be fair. But it’s still okay to rant to a close friend or family member every once in a while if you can’t handle it alone.

Let your partner know how you feel one last time. But make sure you don’t sound like you just want their attention. Clearly articulate how their action is making you feel: unimportant, unseen, unheard, or disregarded. Choose your words carefully. Don’t expect them to answer you immediately, though. Allow them the space they need to think things through and come back to you.

ALSO READ: Ask Pulse: My boyfriend slapped me twice but I still love him — should I stay?

Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria. She is a pop culture observer and has a keen interest in spotlighting underrepresented voices. Reach her: damilola.agubata@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 tips for transitioning from remote to on-site work

5 tips for transitioning from remote to on-site work

What happens to your brain when you don't get enough sleep

What happens to your brain when you don't get enough sleep

Here is what to do the next time your partner stonewalls you

Here is what to do the next time your partner stonewalls you

Does abortion cause weight gain? Here's what a doctor says

Does abortion cause weight gain? Here's what a doctor says

Can bleaching creams cause blindness?

Can bleaching creams cause blindness?

BTS Masterclass Lagos 2024: Empowering Young African Creatives

BTS Masterclass Lagos 2024: Empowering Young African Creatives

4 diseases that can be caused by anger

4 diseases that can be caused by anger

Get to know these 5 women who helped shape Nigeria's independence

Get to know these 5 women who helped shape Nigeria's independence

These are 5 reasons some men never admit they are in a relationship

These are 5 reasons some men never admit they are in a relationship

Lord’s Dry Gin rebrands, honours emerging icons at 2024 Lord’s Achievers Awards

Lord’s Dry Gin rebrands, honours emerging icons at 2024 Lord’s Achievers Awards

5 things men do that make them instantly unattractive

5 things men do that make them instantly unattractive

Why 7 countries in the world have 'stan’ in their names

Why 7 countries in the world have 'stan’ in their names

Pulse Sports

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Reasons some men never admit they are in a relationship[Freepik]

These are 5 reasons some men never admit they are in a relationship

Things men do that make them instantly unattractive

5 things men do that make them instantly unattractive