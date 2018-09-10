Pulse.ng logo
How to stay sexually connected in a long distance relationship

Distance should have nothing on you.

  • Published:
Intimacy. play Staying sexually connected in a long distance relationship. (Essence)

Long distance relationships are usually avoided because of the lack of proximity and the many moments lovers usually have to spend away from each other.

There is a fear of being cheated on, of not knowing what the other is doing over there, if he or she is keeping their end of the faithfulness bargain and of course, people are also the sexual frustration that it has been associated with.

Why do I feel resentful in my long distance relationship? play Long distance relationship freaks out a lot of people. But it does not have to be like that. (Shutterstock)

But here’s the thing; long distance relationships aren’t so bothersome if you find the right person and are willing to make things work. Even on the preservation of sexual intimacy, you can still be distant from your boo and remain as close as ever.

To keep the sexual fire burning despite the distance, here are tips you need.

1. Talk about it. A whole lot

You will spend a whole lot of time apart from your boo and what this means is that to keep the relationship alive, you would need a lot of communication. You can’t spend the whole time talking about everything else but sex.

You should get really comfortable with each other. Cover as much ground as you can. Talk about desires, preferences, review the last time you got together, ask each other what you enjoyed and be determined to do more of that. The things that didn’t work should be left out.

And it’s not just dirty talk. You should share articles and insights, discuss how your sex life affirms and supports the relationship you’re working to sustain. Take time to ensure that you’re on the same page, and that you’re both getting what you need.

Is long distance a barrier to having healthy relationships? play Use all avenues to have conversations about everything... including a lot of sexy talk. (Velvet Pitch)

You don’t have all the time in the world to enjoy sexual intimacy like other couples so the goal should be to make the best out of the little time you get with each other.

By already addressing these issues, you know how to maximize the pleasure in the limited time that you get to spend with each other every now and then.

Sex toys in relationships - cool or uncool? play You won't get as much time together as other couple would. So you need to make the best of your time with bae than they would. (Pinterest)

2. Sexy pictures/videos

This is a no-brainer actually. You should be able to trust your partner enough to protect these private images. Afterall, why go into a long distance relationship in the first instance if you do not trust your partner that much?

Get creative. Send those images and clips.

3. Other methods

Something as simple as a sexy voice note in your turned on voice can do the trick sometimes. But don’t cramp your style by limiting yourself to only the things listed in this piece.

