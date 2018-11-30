news

There is a good and bad side to almost everything known in the modern world. With the Internet and social media being squarely at the center of everything we do in our world today, obviously, there has to be something really fantastic about it.

Connecting people from all walks of life, allowing people share moments they treasure and providing a platform for everyone to express views on issues that affect people in their daily lives – surely social media has so, so many advantages.

When it comes to relationships and weddings and marriages, there is an endless supply of advantages to be gotten off social media too. Relationship pages with useful advice and helpful tips, couple pictures and other inspirations for your next holiday, baecation , staycation and all the good stuff. You’ll find there pre-wedding picture ideas, great wedding and honeymoon destinations.

There are funny, engaging and sexy memes to keep the conversation between you and your partner alive and varied. Social media could be a powerful tool to be used in keeping your relationship working.

On the flipside it has its fair share of downsides, too. Being on social media could lead you to go down a spiral of comparison, extreme jealousy, depression and other emotions that can be controlled.

Many times, the pictures on social media do not particularly reflect the reality of the couples in them, and not every relationship advice on social media is usable for your relationship, even though they sound logical and sensible. The trick is in understanding that there will be things that apply to your relationship and things that don’t.

Be wise enough to also know when you are overdoing things. Don’t pressure your partner based off social media posts when you are familiar with the present reality of such partner. Time on social media is not as effective as time spent with your partner, so learn to close apps and open real conversations when your partner is available in person.

Do not let conversations online with strangers replace the conversation you should be having with your partner in real life. It is just as important to be active online as it is to be balanced with offline activities too.

Now the important question is this; how do you relate with social media? In a way that is harmful to your relationship or in a manner that enhances the happiness and balance in it?

If the former is true of your relationship, now will be a perfect time to fix up and get it right. And if the latter is your reality, all you need do is keep it up.