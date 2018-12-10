Simi, Adekunle Gold: Private relationship goals?

news

Adekunle Gold and Simi are together. Only people with the toughest of doubts have still refused to accept that.

But the doubters can not be said to be wrong entirely. Despite all what has been seen, said, suggested, guessed about them, there has never been a confirmation from the pair. No certain confirmation of an ongoing relationship from either of them.

Neither has there been a denial.

The affection shared by the pair on-stage and off it seems to attest to this. The firm, unshaking support for each other’s careers seems to point in this direction, too. At the end of Simi Live in Lagos 2018 concert, for example, many fans and concert goers had been displeased because the singer had taken to the stage really late and they were already expressing their displeasure and disappointment on social media.

What did Adekunle Gold do? The ‘Ire’ singer hopped on to Instagram to post an adorable clip taken of Simi before the show began, and accompanied it with soothing words to calm her down. Simi’s response was to say that she loved him back so “f**king much.”

Sure there is still a chance that they’re really just playing with us, but really, it looks more like they aren’t and the possibility that they could actually have been together all this while, yet leaving us with nothing but conjectures and guesses concerning their relationship status and what goes on in that possible relationship is really impressive, and absolutely worthy of emulation, especially for lovers who like to keep things on the low.

For couples who hope to keep their relationship as private and as low key as possible, Simi and Adekunle’s can serve as a model for how to focus on what counts most, while leaving out the not-so-necessary willingness to share all moments, all aspects and phases of your relationships.

In a period where people can barely put a lid on what to share and to not share, in this period where private lives are really not so private any more, it is impressive that they are managing to do just that.

Apart from the chemistry and all the affectionate, almost sexual embraces we see of them during their many joint performances, not much can be said to be known about their relationship. And we must add that what we see on stage is actually what they want us to see - no more.

That is the very kind of attitude that every couple should have towards their relationship – knowing where to draw a line between being in a relationship with one partner and making same a community project which everyone seems to know everything about!

Relationships work better when two partners put themselves first and above everyone else and their opinions and feelings. Anyone different from the couple is a third party and the amount of stuff those other people should know about the relationship has to be controlled to an extent decided by the couple.

What goes on in your relationship is 100% between you and your partner. That is one of the reasons why it is called an exclusive relationship. People do not need to know anything, except those you choose to include in the journey and even at that, there is usually a line to never cross.

Jay Z and Beyonce are a celebrity couple who understand this so well and as already explained in this piece here , they are private marriage goals.

Simi and Adekunle Gold are another pair that look to have perfected this system in their relationship and if you ever need a model for a private relationship, looking to them does not look like a bad idea now, does it?