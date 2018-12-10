Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Simi, Adekunle Gold: Private relationship goals?

Simi, Adekunle Gold: Private relationship goals?

No certain confirmation of an ongoing relationship from either of them. Neither has there been a denial.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Adekunle Gold and Simi are together. Only people with the toughest of doubts have still refused to accept that.

But the doubters can not be said to be wrong entirely. Despite all what has been seen, said, suggested, guessed about them, there has never been a confirmation from the pair. No certain confirmation of an ongoing relationship from either of them.

Neither has there been a denial.

The affection shared by the pair on-stage and off it seems to attest to this. The firm, unshaking support for each other’s careers seems to point in this direction, too. At the end of Simi Live in Lagos 2018 concert, for example, many fans and concert goers had been displeased because the singer had taken to the stage really late and they were already expressing their displeasure and disappointment on social media.

What did Adekunle Gold do? The ‘Ire’ singer hopped on to Instagram to post an adorable clip taken of Simi before the show began, and accompanied it with soothing words to calm her down. Simi’s response was to say that she loved him back so “f**king much.”

View this post on Instagram

Last year an hour before I hit the stage, I was informed that some of the most important stage lights blew out. I sat down in my car backstage reading unkind tweets of irate bloggers and people about how late I was. It was demoralizing and painful because we were ready and I was there. The truth is, things happen sometimes that the public don#emo#4oCZ##t see. Know this, we your true fans know you were sorry. And before the clouds of those reviews set in, I would like to cover you in Joy and celebration. You were beautiful, electrifying and incredible tonight my darling. I am so proud of you. Thank you for letting me share that stage with you. It will always be my honour. Forever in your army fighting for you. AG #simiarmystandup.

A post shared by AG (@adekunlegold) on

  

Sure there is still a chance that they’re really just playing with us, but really, it looks more like they aren’t and the possibility that they could actually have been together all this while, yet leaving us with nothing but conjectures and guesses concerning their relationship status and what goes on in that possible relationship is really impressive, and absolutely worthy of emulation, especially for lovers who like to keep things on the low.

ALSO READ: How have a private relationship without being secretive

For couples who hope to keep their relationship as private and as low key as possible, Simi and Adekunle’s can serve as a model for how to focus on what counts most, while leaving out the not-so-necessary willingness to share all moments, all aspects and phases of your relationships.

In a period where people can barely put a lid on what to share and to not share, in this period where private lives are really not so private any more, it is impressive that they are managing to do just that.

Apart from the chemistry and all the affectionate, almost sexual embraces we see of them during their many joint performances, not much can be said to be known about their relationship. And we must add that what we see on stage is actually what they want us to see - no more.

That is the very kind of attitude that every couple should have towards their relationship – knowing where to draw a line between being in a relationship with one partner and making same a community project which everyone seems to know everything about!

Relationships work better when two partners put themselves first and above everyone else and their opinions and feelings. Anyone different from the couple is a third party and the amount of stuff those other people should know about the relationship has to be controlled to an extent decided by the couple.

What goes on in your relationship is 100% between you and your partner. That is one of the reasons why it is called an exclusive relationship. People do not need to  know anything, except those you choose to include in the journey and even at that, there is usually a line to never cross.

Jay Z and Beyonce are a celebrity couple who understand this so well and as already explained in this piece here, they are private marriage goals.

Simi and Adekunle Gold are another pair that look to have perfected this system in their relationship and if you ever need a model for a private relationship, looking to them does not look like a bad idea now, does it?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a senior reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Pet Names Cute and adorable names lovers call themselvesbullet
2 Maintenance Sex: What it means, and why your relationship needs more...bullet
3 Priyanka Chopra on the most romantic things you can do for your...bullet

Related Articles

Maintenance Sex: What it means, and why your relationship needs more of it
How to ensure your partner’s interest in you never dies
Opinion: Is the way to a man's heart really his stomach?
Relationship Talk With Bukky: We want different things; how can we make our love work?
This is what the regularity of sex says about your relationship
Priyanka Chopra on the most romantic things you can do for your girl and what a perfect date looks like
This is why men are more hurt by breakups than women
Relationship Talk With Bukky: How can I be sure of what I really want in a relationship?
Sanusi Lamido: Emir of Kano's first son shares pre-wedding pictures
Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle & other foreign celebs who had breathtaking weddings in 2018!

Relationships & Weddings

Advantages of being with a lady to the world and freak in the sheets
Relationship Talk With Bukky: He always wants sex as a sign of my love for him; is this true love?
How to build intimacy without sex.
Babes! Here are 5 times you should not shoot your shot at a guy
Boyfriend issues
How to ensure your partner’s interest in you never dies
Dear men, cooking is not what makes a woman a wife!
Opinion: Is the way to a man's heart really his stomach?
X
Advertisement