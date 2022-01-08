Signs of a failing marriage and how to deal with them

It's never easy to admit that your relationship is on its last legs. You may ignore the signs or think that the problem will fix itself if you just work harder at maintaining the status quo. However, what ends up happening with this mentality is people ignore warning signs and refusing to open their eyes until one day they wake up married to someone who doesn't make them happy anymore.

Here are some warning signs indicating your marriage might be headed for trouble.

You are not being intimate

When you're not sexually in sync with your partner, it's a sign that you're growing apart. This can be due to stress or unresolved issues in the relationship. To reignite intimacy in your marriage, communicate with your partner about it and work together to resolve the issue.

You rarely quarrel

If you've stopped quarreling, it could mean one of two things: You've both given up, or you're not communicating anymore. Neither is a good sign for the longevity of your marriage. On the other hand, open communication is one of the keys to a healthy marriage, even if it leads to fights. Always express your sincere opinion to your partner at all times; that's how you build trust.

Your communication is limited

When communication breaks down, so does trust and intimacy. So, if you find yourself avoiding confrontation or only talking about superficial things, it might be time to address what's really going on beneath the surface.

You're not physically attracted to your partner anymore