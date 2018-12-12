Pulse.ng logo
Should long distance stop me from dating the girl I like?

Relationship Talk With Bukky: Should long distance stop me from dating the girl I like?

Is long distance a barrier to love and healthy relationships?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Communication can not be downplayed in a long distance relationship play Should long distance stop me from dating the girl I like? (VozAfric)

Dear Bukky,

How do I go about far distance relationship? And is long distance a barrier?

___________

Dear reader,

Long distance is ideally not a problem except you are the type who cannot deal with absence in a relationship.

If you know yourself well enough and get a partner who understands the workings of a long-distance relationship, you both will be fine.

You will need to communicate every day and in diverse ways to keep things interesting; if it’s a sexual relationship, the sex may not come frequently; you will need to be very trusting; a lot of travels will be done as frequently as is reasonable, etc.

So, yeah, it will take a lot of understanding from both of you but it is doable. A long-distance relationship is absolutely doable.
______________
Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

Bukky Sanni

Bukky Sanni is an Associate Content at Pulse. A writer, an ardent reader and a relationship expert
(Peathegee)

