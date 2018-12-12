Should long distance stop me from dating the girl I like?

news

Dear Bukky,

How do I go about far distance relationship? And is long distance a barrier?

___________

Dear reader,

Long distance is ideally not a problem except you are the type who cannot deal with absence in a relationship.

If you know yourself well enough and get a partner who understands the workings of a long-distance relationship, you both will be fine.

You will need to communicate every day and in diverse ways to keep things interesting; if it’s a sexual relationship, the sex may not come frequently; you will need to be very trusting; a lot of travels will be done as frequently as is reasonable, etc.

So, yeah, it will take a lot of understanding from both of you but it is doable. A long-distance relationship is absolutely doable.

______________

