Should I tell her parents before proposing?

Nevertheless, the most important thing is to make sure that you both are on the same page before proposing or meeting her family, that’s what really matters.

By the way, you can tell if she's ready by asking her questions or having conversations with her about marriage, children, and having a family. If you're unsure how to bring up the subject, start by chatting about a relative or friend's engagement and gradually shift the conversation to focus on both of you.

While you're at it, sit back and listen to her thoughts on marriage and proposals. Inquire about her family's marital customs; this can help you decide what procedures to follow before proposing to her.

When you're ready to tell her parents about your proposal plans, here's what you should do:

Don't ask them over the phone: calling your girlfriend's parents and expressing your aspirations for marriage over the phone is rather impolite. It's not a good idea. It's preferable to ask in person unless you have no other choice.

Don't go empty handed: This doesn't have to be said, but you might forget, hence, the reminder. There's no need for something extravagant, a little gift will suffice.

After meeting her family, you should ask for her hand in marriage as quickly as possible to avoid giving her parents the impression that you aren't ready or serious about settling down with their daughter.