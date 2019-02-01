Dear Bukky,

Please I want to ask a question. My girlfriend told me she needs a break of two weeks what should I do?

______

Dear reader,

One thing that should determine whether you should be bothered or not is this: what is the relationship like, at the time she decided to go on this break?

If you guys were going through a rough patch before she asked for this break, then it is quite logical to expect something like this from her. It could be her way of trying to clear her mind and trying to figure things out on her own.

If she just woke up and suddenly asks to be by herself for that long, then surely that poses more problems that normal.

Although I am more subscribed to the idea that partners should communicate through rough patches instead of trying to back off from it, I still think you should let her be. If things are not quite great between you now, letting her be by herself to gather her thoughts may be the best thing for you. However, I would say, try to beat down the time apart to just three or four days. Two weeks is too much to be away from each other. It is too much time to not communicate and to not stay in touch.

Have a conversation and let her see reason why two weeks is too much time to spend away from each other. It could cause more harm than good, actually, and if her desire is to make things work better, then two weeks spent away from you and not talking to you at all is not the way to achieve it.

_______

