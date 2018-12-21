I have been in a relationship with this girl from 2015.

In 2017 January first she told me she was pregnant and needed money to abort. On my part, I told her she couldn't. However on her part she kept on insisting that we were still on campus so she must.

About a week later, I got her phone and read through her messages. What I really found there hurt me to date despite the fact that I choose to move on with the relationship. Someone else had impregnated her. We spoke of this issue and she promised to block off this guy.

Now about a week ago, I show the same guy's number branded in another name in her phone, and I ask what am I to do now?

Dear reader,

I have a simple advice: end it.

It will be tough and you will not like it in the beginning but it is what has to be done. Let that woman go. If she is willing to pin someone’s baby on you, it shows the level of disrespect, deceit, and manipulation she’s capable of. You really do not need that kind of person in your space.

It’s even worse as she clearly has no intention to stop. You cannot allow yourself continue in this situation. One time is a mistake, more than that, and it becomes a pattern and that is one red flag that should not be ignored.

Let the relationship go. Let that woman go.

