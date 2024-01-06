ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Shared office, luxury baths; step into The OT Love Train's luxury apartment

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

If Architectural Digest won't come to them, then they will go to AD.

Screenshot of The OT Love Train's apartment tour
Screenshot of The OT Love Train's apartment tour

Recommended articles

The couple in the video, which follows the famous Architectural Digest's “Open Door” celebrity home tours, invite their over 225k Instagram followers to bear witness to all their knickknacks and tchotchkes from all their travels around the world.

The home adopts a gold accent, off-white paintings, and lots of mirrors, plants, and diffusers.

The house is not minimalist, but it's filled with lots of storage avoiding clutter or clogging. “One thing about us is that we love our space,” Olutoyosi says in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple also offers some tips for those looking to style their own homes. “If you’re thinking of getting a white countertop and you cook a lot, it's a bad idea,” Oluwaseyi said.

Fresh off the YouTube Black Voices Class of 2023 cohort, The OT Love Train in the video offers a tour of their home office, their polaroid board at the entrance of their home, and their podcast studio/game room.

Oluwaseyi also dishes on how he was able to put together a man cave and Olutoyosi spoke on how she was able to create her beauty vanity in the home.

In the video, the couple also shares their favourite places to shop and where they bought most of the furniture in their home.

See the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shared office, luxury baths; step into The OT Love Train's luxury apartment

Shared office, luxury baths; step into The OT Love Train's luxury apartment

Why people who stay awake at night are likely to die young - Study

Why people who stay awake at night are likely to die young - Study

Why are there so many strange birds in Edo State, Nigeria?

Why are there so many strange birds in Edo State, Nigeria?

5 tips to avoid buying fake products

5 tips to avoid buying fake products

3 meals you can prepare with soy sauce

3 meals you can prepare with soy sauce

Let's address bad eating habits keeping you from your desired body

Let's address bad eating habits keeping you from your desired body

8 aso-ebi styles that look better than corset gowns

8 aso-ebi styles that look better than corset gowns

5 amazing health benefits of bitter kola

5 amazing health benefits of bitter kola

7 home-based business ideas to try in 2024

7 home-based business ideas to try in 2024

5 foods harder for Nigerians to buy now because of hyperinflation

5 foods harder for Nigerians to buy now because of hyperinflation

Ladies, should you cook for your male friend who is married or in a relationship?

Ladies, should you cook for your male friend who is married or in a relationship?

Why A-listers hangout at Exclusif Abuja

Why A-listers hangout at Exclusif Abuja

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Beautiful lady (Source - Pinterest)

10 reasons you might regret dating a Nairobian 'shawty' in her 20s

Should you feed another woman's man? [VivaNaija]

Ladies, should you cook for your male friend who is married or in a relationship?

A couple in a therapy session [Image: Antoni Shkraba]

3 groups of people you shouldn't discuss your marital problems with

How to make sure you get married in 2024 [shuttershock]

Want to get married in 2024? Here are 5 things you should do