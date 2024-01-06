Shared office, luxury baths; step into The OT Love Train's luxury apartment

The couple in the video, which follows the famous Architectural Digest's “Open Door” celebrity home tours, invite their over 225k Instagram followers to bear witness to all their knickknacks and tchotchkes from all their travels around the world.

The home adopts a gold accent, off-white paintings, and lots of mirrors, plants, and diffusers.

The house is not minimalist, but it's filled with lots of storage avoiding clutter or clogging. “One thing about us is that we love our space,” Olutoyosi says in the video.

The couple also offers some tips for those looking to style their own homes. “If you’re thinking of getting a white countertop and you cook a lot, it's a bad idea,” Oluwaseyi said.

Fresh off the YouTube Black Voices Class of 2023 cohort, The OT Love Train in the video offers a tour of their home office, their polaroid board at the entrance of their home, and their podcast studio/game room.

Oluwaseyi also dishes on how he was able to put together a man cave and Olutoyosi spoke on how she was able to create her beauty vanity in the home.

In the video, the couple also shares their favourite places to shop and where they bought most of the furniture in their home.

See the video below: