Separation (How it affects your kids)

To begin with, separation can be devastating to a child's education. According to statistics, the chances of children with divorced parents excelling in school are always slim. A parent's abrupt absence, a change of schools, or a sudden relocation might all affect their academic performance.

Additionally, especially if your children are introverts, they may develop irritation and anger issues. This side effect of separation does not appear right away; it takes time to manifest. When a child is separated from his or her parents, he or she may withdraw and isolate oneself. As a result, social awkwardness and other challenges may arise.

Also, it goes without saying that worrying about what their future will be like without both parents at their side can cause a great deal of anxiety for the kids. And this is asides the low self-esteem and zero confidence they tend to develop due to separation.

Because children are so vulnerable during their formative years, they require as much love and care as possible; they must be pumped up and psyched up by both parents. This has a significant impact on their confidence and mental toughness.

As a result, the absence of a parent causes the child to feel abandoned and depressed. You can probably predict how the child's self-esteem would suffer due to this absence. In fact, in some situations, the child may begin to blame himself or herself for the parents' breakup. It's such a depressing way to live.

But it doesn't end there, your child will almost certainly develop a commitment issue. Seeing your once-married parents split up can instill major commitment fear in a child, and as an adult, being married or loving someone might rekindle that fear.

These are the reasons, among other factors, why a few couples choose to stay together even when things aren't going well.