There’s ghosting, there’s gaslighting and then there’s scrooging, and like all others, it is not a dating concept you should be excited about. As a matter of fact, the whole idea of scrooging has to do with a special kind of sadness: becoming single just a few days before Christmas.

Gotten from the name of Ebenezer Scrooge, some guy who hated Christmas so much in Charles Dickens' 1843 book, ‘A Christmas Carol’, Scrooging is the act of breaking up with your partner to avoid spending money on them at Christmas or even getting them the littlest of presents to celebrate the Yuletide.

That’s right; scrooging is the act of ghosting on, or dumping someone just before Christmas just so as to avoid getting him or her a gift, or to avoid getting detty together in Lagos this December. When a a person initiates a breakup few weeks, even a month leading to Christmas, that person may just have scrooged you.

Ebenezer Scrooge’s last name has gotten into the English Language as a synonym for miserliness, stinginess and tight-fistedness and so it’s only cool to tag him along with this nasty act.

According to statisticians David McCandless and Lee Byron, who analysed 10,000 Facebook statuses about 10 years ago out of "curious exploration" , more people break up on 11 December than on any other day of the year.

It’s no secret that the festive season is not cheap so dumping you or going ghost all through the season might sound like a logical thing to do for a partner who is too embarrassed to admit that their *akant balance ti lazzdent or that they are trying to avoid the eventuality of going broke ahead of the unusually long January that comes immediately after the turn of the year.

*Akant balance ti lazzdent - A modern slang on Naija twitter which means 'to be broke.'