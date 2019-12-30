Sandra Ikeji, the younger sister of Nigerian popular blogger, Linda Ikeji had her traditional wedding on Saturday, December 28.

The well-decorated wedding held in Nkwerre, Imo state, which is Sandra's hometown. The traditional wedding was attended by family members including Linda Ikeji, friends and loved ones. Sandra pulled off three amazing and stylish outfits that got our attention and we can't help but share.

The first outfit which made her look like a princess was designed by Modior Olumekor, who is a well-known designer. The sequence on the gown gave it the classy look every bride deserves. We also like the fluffy feather at the bottom of the outfit, that's some fashionable move. The feather around the shoulder of the outfit helped make fashion statements. It's indeed a 'pepper dem' outfit.

The second outfit was traditional and simple. The strapless white gown was adorned with beads and her hair was also adorned with beads according to her culture while her husband rocked a stylish brown kaftan.

Sandra Ikeji traditional wedding [Instagram/ Ms Asoebi] Instagram/ Ms Asoebi

The third outfit was a mixture of silver and gold. The sheer outfit had some gold underlining with a statement sleeve while her husband rocked a velvet sit on a lovely white attire. We also can't deny that her gele looks amazing.

Here are some other photos we spotted at the traditional wedding.