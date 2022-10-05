RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Retirement Benefits: 5 reasons people still have sex with their exes

Temi Iwalaiye

Why do we go back to an ex for sex even after a breakup?

Should you have sex with an ex? [stocksy]
Should you have sex with an ex? [stocksy]

Break-ups are difficult! You’ve spent so much time with this person, you talk all day and night, you send each other memes and funny videos, and suddenly they are gone from your life. It can feel incredibly lonely especially when they were your source of constant sex.

Recommended articles

So, why do we slip up and still have sex with them even when the relationship is over?

Even though we know they are not good for us, we still go back to them to fill in the boredom. Jared said, “We had such a huge fight that led to the breakup, but we are egotistical and don’t wanna change or apologize, but we are horny so we just come together and have sex. The next morning, we are still upset and she would say things like ‘Why don’t you always act before thinking?' Nothing has changed, but we just needed to get off.”

They know the things you like and want, and they have adequate knowledge of your body. Such familiarity is hard to come by. Doyin said, “We broke up but we were still having sex for a year, he would come over and we would have sex and he would go back to his house.”

Residual feelings can be sparked in an instant. Maybe you met at a party or they came over to pick up their things and before you know it you are back at it. Saheed went to a house party with friends where he didn’t think he would see his ex but he did. They had rented out an air BnB with a couple of friends, they found themselves paired in the same room and the sex came easily.

If the breakup wasn’t mutual, one person might use sex to hold on to the relationship. Sammie said, “My ex-girlfriend new boyfriend used to beat her, and she would come to me to cry and then we would have sex while I consoled her.”

Some people don’t want the tag of a relationship but want to do everything a couple does with no strings attached. So, they break up and just become fuck buddies.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Retirement Benefits: 5 reasons people still have sex with their exes

Retirement Benefits: 5 reasons people still have sex with their exes

The Jumia Food Festival is another avenue to enjoy convenience and affordability

The Jumia Food Festival is another avenue to enjoy convenience and affordability

5 best post-show outfits from recent Big Brother Naija housemates

5 best post-show outfits from recent Big Brother Naija housemates

What is Mewing: The TikTok trend that helps you improve your jawline

What is Mewing: The TikTok trend that helps you improve your jawline

5 cultural abominations in Igbo land

5 cultural abominations in Igbo land

Kunle Afolayan’s 'Anikulapo' inspired us to explore ancient Yoruba attires

Kunle Afolayan’s 'Anikulapo' inspired us to explore ancient Yoruba attires

The history of the Ojuelegba area in Lagos

The history of the Ojuelegba area in Lagos

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

Couple in bed

For men: 5 places you shouldn’t touch a woman during s*x

Sad woman after a breakup [Source: LovePanky]

Ladies! Here's one major reason guys suddenly stop showing interest in you after some time

5 ways to give your girlfriend assurance [Credit Pinterest]

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly