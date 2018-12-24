Relationships are like a two-sided coin, sometimes it can be awesome. They can make you feel better traveling to your dream location and purchasing your dream car combined. But relationships can also be crappy at times.

But the bigger truth is that no one wants to start a relationship then find them ending in a mess.

That is why Pulse.com.gh brings you these 4 things you should never do in a relationship.

1. Desist from putting yourprivate affairs on social mediaDon't open up about your relationship on social media. Everyone doesn’t need to know everything because everyone is then allowed to have an opinion on your relationship. Unhappy people are waiting for you to be unhappy as well, don’t give them the satisfaction.

2. Don’t share bank accountsEach person should stick to their personal bank account. Sharing bank accounts is advisable for when you are in a strategically monogamous relationship or married, other than that what’s yours is yours.

3. No comparisonDon’t compare your new relationship to your past relationships.Everyone is different, meaning every relationship will be different. Your past relationships should be left there.

4. Don’t make future promises soonFocus on the here and now. You don’t want to scare your partner off by discussing marriage when your only in the beginning stages.