Dear Bukky,

I met a guy from London online we have been dating for three months now but I have been lying to him about my real age.

I'm 24 but told him I'm 21 and now he wants us to get married. I don't know if I should tell him the truth because I really want to be free. I feel insecure.___________

Dear reader,

The truth will indeed set you free at all times. I believe that is exactly what you should do

Whatever the reason you had for the lie, it still doesn’t make it right and three months is still not so long that forgiveness can’t be obtained. I think now is the time to apologise and let the guilt and worry and burden of those lies roll of your shoulders.

It is possible that he won’t take this lightly and may decide to call of any marriage plans he has and I think that should be OK with you. It is far better to be single than to have a relationship, or worse, a marriage based on lies. If you continue this relationship and he finds out along the line that you are not as young as you tricked him into believing, it’ll be worse than whatever will happen if you tell him yourself.

Whatever the outcome of this revelation, I believe the ability to finally get the secret off your chest will be the best thing for you in all of this. You may or may not be able to continue the relationship and you should be ready for the worst and learn from this mistake in your future dealings.

In any case, I wish you the very best with whatever decision you decide to take now.______________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!