news

Dear Bukky,

Good evening. Please how can I save a relationship where the guy is almost ignoring me now even after apologizing and all.

He was still very skeptical about the issue that made him to start avoiding me. The point is I still love him and want him back. Please what do you think I should do?

___________

Dear reader;

The all-important question is this: what exactly did you do to him to cause the silent treatment and/or rejection? Without this information, it is difficult to gauge whether or not you stand a chance to get back with him.

Things have different meanings to several people. What you did could have affected the person in a way they can never recover from, it could be to him an unforgivable sin. You need to realise that if this is how this guy feels about what you did, you may may never get back with him.

However, I admire how you have held yourself accountable for your mess up, and how you have asked to be forgiven. It is the right thing to do. It does not mean that he is under any compulsion to get back to you.

You have cleared your conscience by apologizing for the wrong thing you did, and you can rest assured you have done the right thing. If he is refusing to get back to you, you cannot force him. It really may be time to let go and move on.

____________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!