Reasons you should have a week day wedding

Weekday weddings seem more exclusive and exciting because they happen less often. They're definitely valued more highly by guests as well, especially those who might have had previous bad experiences at overcrowded venues with poor service.

Below are reasons why you should consider a weekday wedding.

Flexible dates

Although this may seem obvious, it's important to note that you can save on costs during the weekday (especially if it falls in the middle of the week). You'll also have more flexibility with your dates, allowing for unique opportunities like scheduling your wedding around an upcoming holiday.

You can book your dream venue

A weekday wedding gives you more chances of booking the place of your dreams. You can avoid weekend-heavy events like weddings and concerts, as well as the high rental rates that come with them.

You can save on costs

Having a weekday wedding also means you'll save on costs such as catering and hiring additional wait staff because venues will likely already have these resources available for their regular services or bookings. This is an essential consideration for those planning to host a large guest list (150+).

Your guests would love a day off from work

After being cooped up at home all this time, people need breaks from work and your weekday wedding is the perfect opportunity for them to get out of the house. Everyone needs an excuse to dress up and attend a party, even on weekdays.

You'll have more time for yourself and your guests