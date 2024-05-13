7 reasons couples are opting for simpler weddings over traditional white weddings

1. Cost savings

Traditional white weddings can be incredibly expensive, with costs for venues, catering, attire, and decorations adding up quickly.

Simpler weddings, often held in a courthouse or a modest venue, significantly reduce these expenses, allowing couples to allocate their funds to other important areas such as buying a home or saving for the future.

2. Less stressful planning

Planning a large wedding can be a stressful and time-consuming process.

Couples who choose simpler weddings often find the planning process to be more manageable and less overwhelming, allowing them to enjoy their engagement period without the added pressure.

3. Intimacy and personalisation

Smaller, simpler weddings often feel more intimate and personal. Couples can focus on creating a ceremony that truly reflects their personalities and values, rather than adhering to traditional expectations and protocols.

4. Focus on the marriage, not the wedding

By opting for a simpler ceremony, couples can place greater emphasis on the significance of the marriage itself, rather than the extravagance of the wedding day. This shift in focus can lead to a more meaningful and fulfilling union.

5. Cultural shifts

Societal attitudes towards marriage and weddings are evolving. Many couples no longer feel bound by traditional norms and are instead choosing to celebrate their unions in ways that feel authentic to them, which often means simpler, less conventional ceremonies.

6. Legal convenience

Legal weddings, such as those performed at a courthouse, offer a straightforward and efficient way to formalize a union.

This option is especially appealing to couples who prioritize the legal recognition of their marriage over the ceremonial aspects.

7. Reduced pressure from social media

The rise of social media has contributed to unrealistic expectations for weddings, with many couples feeling pressured to create an Instagram-worthy event.

By choosing simpler weddings, couples can free themselves from these pressures and focus on what truly matters to them.