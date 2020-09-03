  1. Lifestyle
  2. Relationships Weddings

Quiz: What’s the most likeable thing about you?

Ayoola Adetayo
Tell your friends
What's it people like most about you?

How friendly are you over 100?

0-20
21-40
41-60
61-80
81-100
Not sure of how friendly I am

How many SIM cards have you used in your entire life?

1
2
3
More than 3

What’s your love language?

Quality time
Physical touch
Receiving gifts
Acts of service
Words of affirmation

What kind of friend are you?

The ride or die kind of friend
The positive vibes only type of friend
The friend-turned-cousin
The anywhere-belle-face kind of friend
The fairweather friend
The hype man/woman

Select an instrument to kink up your sex life

Cuffs
Whips
Ropes
Nipple clamps
Blindfold
Nothing, abeg

How old are you?

Below 20
20-23
24-26
27-29
30
Other [old] people click here.

What’s the craziest rumour you’ve heard about yourself?

I am proud
I am rich
I break hearts
I sleep around
Something else
I just don't pay attention to what people say
Your score: Your Looks
You are an undeniably gorgeous human and people can't stop themselves from liking you for this.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Your sex skills
It is a not-so-public information that you are a real pro in the sac, but those that know, know. And they like soooo much for it.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Your swag
Stop wondering why people like you so much when your swag is this much. People like someone who's trendy and fresh. And that's you to a tee.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Your good behaviour
You are so well-behaved and it's the major reason why people the who like you like you.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Nigeria
Ayoola Adetayo
Ayoola Adetayo More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "Sabi"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our privacy policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive our newsletter pulse.ng

FOLLOW PULSE NIGERIA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng