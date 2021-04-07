QUIZ: We dare you to score 100% in this rom-com quiz
Romcom lovers, get in.
1. Four friends conspire to turn the tables on their women when they discover the ladies have been using Steve Harvey's relationship advice against them.
Easy A
30-day Romance
Think Like A Man
Think Like A Man Next question
When college friends reunite after 15 years over the Christmas holidays, they discover just how easy it is for long-forgotten rivalries and romances to be reignited.
Best Man Holiday
Something New
Brown Sugar
Best Man Holiday Next question
3. Monica and Quincy love and play basketball together through many life challenges from childhood to adulthood.
The Ugly Truth
Glory Road
Love and Basketball
A physical therapist falls for the basketball player she is helping recover from a career-threatening injury.
Love & Basketball
Coach Carter
Just Wright
Just Wright Next question
Two very different families converge on Martha's Vineyard one weekend for a wedding.
Jumping The Broom
Think Like A Man Too
Bestman Wedding
Jumping The Broom Next question
6. An uptight television producer takes control of a morning show segment on modern relationships hosted by a misogynistic man.
The Ugly Truth
Bridesmaids
Love Comes Softly
The Ugly Truth Next question
7. A young man and woman decide to take their friendship to the next level without becoming a couple, but soon discover that adding sex only leads to complications.
No Strings Attached
Friends With Benefits
Baby Boy
Friends With Benefits Next question
A playboy named Charlie, convinced that all his relationships are dead, meets the beautiful and mysterious Eva. Agreeing to a casual affair, Charlie then wants a bit more from their relationship.
The Perfect Match
Friends With Benefits
No Strings Attached
The Perfect Match Next question
9. A high school loser pays a cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend so he can be considered cool.
Sleepless In Seattle
About Last Night
Love Don't Cost A Thing
Love Don't Cost A Thing Next question
10. Romance and drama occur after a pop superstar falls for an audience member -- a seat filler posing as an attorney -- at a music awards show.
Two Can Play That Game
The Seat Filler
Poetic Justice
The Seat Filler Next question
Like, obviously. You are not a man of love and your movie choices show it. Thanks for stopping by. Now move along.
You either grew up loving these iconic romantic movies or you're a sucker for classic romantic movies. Either way, we think you are doing well and we love to see it.
You're doing so well.
We have no option but to stan a hopeless romantic.
