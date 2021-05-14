QUIZ: We challenge you to score 9 of these 10 trivia questions
Let's see what you got.
Smart girl Pulse Nigeriia
Recommended articles
Which song currently has the global highest views on YouTube?
Despacito by Luis Fionsi & Daddy Yankee
Baby Shark by Pinkfong Kids' Songs & Stories
Gangnam Style by Psy
Shape of You by Ed Sheeran
Baby Shark by Pinkfong Kids' Songs & Stories Next question
What language has the most words?
French
Arabic
English
German
English Next question
The Statue of Liberty was given to the US by which country?
Brazil
UK
France
Canada
France Next question
What is Chandler’s last name in the sitcom "Friends"?
Geller
Greene
Tribbiani
Bing
Bing Next question
Name the three primary colors
Red, yellow, and blue.
White, black and grey
Green, white, green
Blue, green, red
Red, yellow, and blue. Next question
Which country invented tea?
England
America
China
Japan
China Next question
Which chess piece can only move diagonally?
Pawn
Bishop
Rook
King
Bishop Next question
What’s the most expensive home in the world?
Buckingham Palace
White House
Aso Rock
Kensington Palace Gardens
Buckingham Palace Next question
How many bones do sharks have in their bodies?
2036-05-13T22:00:00+00:00
0
2021-05-11T22:00:00+00:00
1976-05-13T23:00:00+00:00
0 Next question
How many hearts does an octopus have?
2021-04-30T22:00:00+00:00
2021-05-01T22:00:00+00:00
2021-05-02T22:00:00+00:00
2021-05-03T22:00:00+00:00
2021-05-02T22:00:00+00:00 Next question
We prefer not to further comment on this.
Share your score:
You're somewhere between mediocre and average, depending on how hard you choose to be on yourself.
Share your score:
A little more and you'd be perfect. Regardless, hats off to you.
Share your score:
Oshey, Whiz Kid!
Share your score:
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng