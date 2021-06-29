QUIZ: We dare you to outsmart this "Money Heist" trivia
Only real 'Money Heist' fans can score 100% on this quiz.
What is the Professor's real name in the movie?
Sergio Marquina
Alvaro Morte
Sergio Busquets
Alvaro Morata
Sergio Marquina Next question
Where is the location of The Heist?
The Imperial Mint of Brazil
The Royal Mint of Italy
The Royal Mint of Spain
The Imperial Mint of Germany
The Royal Mint of Spain Next question
Which Naira note features in the show's opening credit?
#100
#200
#500
#1000
#1000 Next question
How many hostages are there?
65
66
67
68
67 Next question
How was Oslo fatally injured?
He was electrocuted
Hit across the head
Stabbed with scissors
He was shot
Hit across the head Next question
Which hostage is pregnant?
Monica
Selena
Ariana
Rihanna
Monica Next question
Who is she pregnant for?
Rio
Arturo
Denver
Raul
Arturo Next question
Inspector Raquel’s mother suffers from what medical condition?
Brain Tumor
Lung Cancer
Brain Cancer
Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer's Disease Next question
Before joining a life of crime, Moscow used to be a ____________
Soldier
Dentist
Priest
Miner
Miner Next question
What is the title of the Italian protest song which is played throughout the series?
Bella Cino
Bella Ciao
Bella Shmurda
Bella Chao
Bella Ciao Next question
Real Money Heist fans don't score this low.
Pretty mid. You're not exactly a fan, are you?
You love the show and it's obvious.
You're one of the people who believe that Money Heist is the best show in the whole world and it shows.
Real Money Heist fans don't score this low.
Pretty mid. You're not exactly a fan, are you?
You love the show and it's obvious.
You're one of the people who believe that Money Heist is the best show in the whole world and it shows.
