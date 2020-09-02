  1. Lifestyle
QUIZ: How much giveaway money do you deserve?

Ayoola Adetayo
5k or millions of naira?

When was the last time you found money on the road?

Last week
Last month
Last year
Can't remember
Never

Which are you?

Only child
First child
Middle child
Last born

Relationship status

Single
In a relationship
Engaged
Married

Which of these do you use most?

Twitter
Snapchat
Instagram
TikToK

Highest amount you can spend on a meal right now?

Below 1k
1k - 2k
2K - 4K
5K

Select a BBN housemate

Erica
Tolani Baj
Dorathy
Lucy
Nengi
Vee

Select a generous celeb

Davido
Don Jazzy
Runtown
Odion Ighalo
Your score: ₦1 million
At this rate, any giveaway that is not up to one million is really not for you. It's not as if you'd say no to lesser money though. But you see that one million? That's what you deserve gangan.
Your score: ₦100k
100K would make you so glad right now. It's not like you are broke or anything. It'd just be nice to have it to relax and take care of yourself
Your score: ₦10k
You don't even need money like that. This 10k sef, you'll probably dash it out again.
Your score: ₦0
Who needs giveaway when they're balling his hard?
Source: Pulse Nigeria
Ayoola Adetayo
