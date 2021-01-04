  1. Lifestyle
  2. Relationships Weddings

QUIZ: How long will your new year resolutions last in 2021?

Ayoola Adetayo
Tell your friends
Is this the year you go all the way with your 'new year, new me' decisions?

When did you resume work in 2021?

We didn't go on break
On January 4th
After January 4th
I am jobless

How long after meeting a new person should one have sex?

Anytime after the first date
As your spirit leads you
At least after one month
At least, after 3 months

Your longest surviving friendship is how long?

Less than 5 years
Between 5-7 years
Between 8-10 years
Over 10 years

How old were you when you had your first kiss

17 & below
18
19
20 & above

Where did you spend christmas at?

Lagos
Somewhere else in Nigeria
Outside Nigeria
Prefer to not speak

Select a colour

Yellow
Black
Blue
Red
Your score: You have no resolutions
You couldn't even be bothered with stuff like that.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Before the end of January
LMAO. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news but you might as well just forget about the resolutions. They won't survive January - that's if you have not already broken them. Don't worry. There's always next year.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: You won't break them!
You're dogged and determined to keep your promise to yourself and 2021, according to our very accurate algorithm, is the year when all the bad habits you have planned to drop, and the new ones you are hoping to pick up will come together for you. Cheers to that!🥂
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: You'll break some and keep some!
You're the kind of person who tries hard to set goals and attain them. You're also one who falls back into old patterns a little too much. So we suspect that it'll be a mix for you. You won't be able to keep some resolutions but on the brighter side, some resolutions will survuve till the end of the year. You can go again next year
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Nigeria
Ayoola Adetayo
Ayoola Adetayo More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "Sabi"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our privacy policy and European users agree to data transfer policy

Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive our newsletter pulse.ng

FOLLOW PULSE NIGERIA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng