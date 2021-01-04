QUIZ: How long will your new year resolutions last in 2021?
Is this the year you go all the way with your 'new year, new me' decisions?
When did you resume work in 2021?
We didn't go on break
On January 4th
After January 4th
I am jobless
How long after meeting a new person should one have sex?
Anytime after the first date
As your spirit leads you
At least after one month
At least, after 3 months
Your longest surviving friendship is how long?
Less than 5 years
Between 5-7 years
Between 8-10 years
Over 10 years
How old were you when you had your first kiss
17 & below
18
19
20 & above
Where did you spend christmas at?
Lagos
Somewhere else in Nigeria
Outside Nigeria
Prefer to not speak
You're the kind of person who tries hard to set goals and attain them. You're also one who falls back into old patterns a little too much. So we suspect that it'll be a mix for you. You won't be able to keep some resolutions but on the brighter side, some resolutions will survuve till the end of the year. You can go again next year
