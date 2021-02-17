  1. Lifestyle
  2. Relationships Weddings

Quiz: Can you remember when these hit songs were released?

Ayoola Adetayo
Tell your friends
Let's take a little walk down memory lane.

1. Tiwa Savage: Sugarcane

In 2016
In 2017
In 2018
In 2017 Next question

2. 2face: African Queen

In 2006
In 2005
In 2004
2004-02-16T23:00:00+00:00 Next question

3. Davido: Aye

In 2014
In 2015
In 2016
In 2014 Next question

4. Wizkid: Holler at your boy

In 2009
In 2010
In 2011
In 2010 Next question

5. Olamide: Turn up

In 2015
In 2014
In 2013
In 2013 Next question

6. Mr Eazi: Leg over

In 2019
In 2018
In 2017
In 2017 Next question

Ye: Burna Boy

In 2017
In 2018
In 2019
In 2018 Next question

Tekno: Pana

In 2017
In 2016
In 2015
In 2016 Next question

Runtown: Mad over you

In 2016
In 2017
In 2018
In 2016 Next question

9ice ft. 2face Idibia: Street credibility

In 2007
In 2008
In 2009
In 2007 Next question
Your score: You no try
As in, you no just try at all. If everyone is like you, who will preserve our Nigerian music culture?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Dope!
You're perfect but you are doing very well. I mean, who is perfect anyway?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Perfect!
You should start a music blog on Nigerian music. You too sabi.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Nigeria
Ayoola Adetayo
Ayoola Adetayo More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "Sabi"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our privacy policy and European users agree to data transfer policy

Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive our newsletter pulse.ng

FOLLOW PULSE NIGERIA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng