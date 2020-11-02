  1. Lifestyle
Quiz: Answer these food questions to determine whether you’re razz or posh

Ayoola Adetayo
Let your food options expose the extent of your razzness.

Have you ever had noodles and bread?

Yes
No
Not yet. But looking forward to it.

How about yam and pepper soup?

Of course!
Never!
I wouldn't mind.

How do you prefer to eat this?

With groundnut
With fish stew
I'd eat it like that
All of the above

If you’d eat beans with only one thing for life, what would it be?

Bread
Corn
Yam
With plantain mashed into it
With plantain fried separately
Garri

We need to hear your opinion on Semo and Wheat

They are both trash
They’re both great
Only semo is trash
Only wheat is trash

What's the most amount you've ever spent on a meal for yourself?

2500k or less
5k
10k
20k or more

Last but not the least, what goes in first?

Milk
Cereal
Anyone abeg
Your score: You're razz
You can try to hide it with fashionable clothes and a dope accent but deep down you're razz. That's one thing we've learnt from your food options. You razz die.
Your score: You're posh.
Food choices don't lie. You's a posh one.
Your score: Sometimes razz, sometimes posh.
Haha. A hybrid of Agege and highbrow Ikoyi. Look at you doing a fine balance of pako and ajebutter. Clap for yourself.
