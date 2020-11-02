Quiz: Answer these food questions to determine whether you’re razz or posh
Let your food options expose the extent of your razzness.
Have you ever had noodles and bread?
Yes
No
Not yet. But looking forward to it.
How about yam and pepper soup?
Of course!
Never!
I wouldn't mind.
If you’d eat beans with only one thing for life, what would it be?
Bread
Corn
Yam
With plantain mashed into it
With plantain fried separately
Garri
We need to hear your opinion on Semo and Wheat
They are both trash
They’re both great
Only semo is trash
Only wheat is trash
What's the most amount you've ever spent on a meal for yourself?
2500k or less
5k
10k
20k or more
Last but not the least, what goes in first?
Milk
Cereal
Anyone abeg
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng