Pulse First Love: We found each other at an unlikely place

It was a bit difficult, considering the fact that I did not use to see her unless her father was around. But we’d exchanged numbers somehow and we would text each other occasionally. Harmless stuff, really. More like, have you seen so and so music video? Have you downloaded this and that song? Just random stuff. But luck smiled on me when her dad traveled one time and my uncle was not around as well so she and I were at the viewing center alone for two matches. That was when I was now like, you know people have always called us husband and wife, maybe we should kuku do as they said. LMAO. I know that was lame.

What did she say though?

She was just laughing but she texted me when she got home asking if I really liked her and I said yes. So that was it. We became a couple.

Hahaha. Best in toasting

I mean. It’s mindblowing to think that was how I pulled my first babe but the game is the game.

LMAO. How was the relationship?

It lasted only about 2 months and it was just as you could have imagined it. Clueless and full of childish love. We texted more and looked forward to the matches more eagerly. I mean, we were always talking about the future, what we would become. She wanted to be a doctor and I thought I was going to be a mechanical engineer. Also, Anytime our hands or even legs touched during the games, it used to feel so damn good. Like, my body responded to her like mad. Raging teenage hormones. And occasionally we’d talk about sex. I remember telling her that I’d like to kiss her. She didn’t take that well sha. She was all ‘no-sex-till-marriage’ and ‘you know that that is a sin against God’, so I killed the thought. But she brought it up the next time we saw and then became all weird when I told her that I had kissed a girl, and in fact, had sex before.

Ooooh. For real?

Yeah. For real. And it was a bit confusing because as repulsed as she seemingly felt about it, she always wanted to talk about it. I think the idea of sex was fascinating to her and she was very curious to know, but the act itself was off-limits based on what her parents must have told her.

Sounds about right. How did the breakup come about?

We broke up the same way the relationship started. They got their cable TV and stopped coming around to the viewing center. Since that was the only way to see her, we just drifted off. Even the texting slowly faded. At some point, we ran into each other on the road and there was nothing to say. We just pretended to not know each other.

Mad

I know.

Going from romance to ignoring each other. How did that feel?

Weird, really. But I didn’t know what to say or how it might have been taken if I had said anything. But in my mind then, didn’t like it. It felt hollow and sad but like I said, I didn’t even know what to do. Guess it was the inexperience.

And what’s your love life like these days?

I’m dating someone. We’ve been together for 2 years.

Tell me something that's different in how you love now compared to your first relationship

Ah. For one, 10 years has passed since that first relationship and obviously there have been few relationships, multiple talking stages and other affairs in between, so I'd say I have more experiences as well. I know how to handle more relationship situations than I did back then, I also understand myself better and all that. It's a continuous journey but I've moved up several miles since 10 years ago.

____________