Pulse First Love: We are perfect together but not as lovers

Can you remember the very first time you saw a guy and went “oh, I think I like this boy”

Must be Primary school. Primary 4 to be exact. One big-headed boy joined our school - let’s call him Pelumi - and all the girls in the class, including me, were jostling for his attention. Of course, in the most childish way possible.

Can you remember any ‘childish act’ in particular?

Sure. Back then in primary school, you could sit anywhere you liked inasmuch as the original owner was absent, but you had to go back to your seat when the person resumed. So this time, we resume a new term and Pelumi’s seat partner didn’t come throughout the first week. Guess who was by his side all through this period?

LOL

Yeah. You guessed right. This girl right here. So I was literally sitting by this boy all through the first and midway into the second week when his original seat partner shows up and wanted me to get lost. She took away my bag, put me where I belonged but before she came from the assembly ground, I had put my bag back there and hers where I sat the previous term.

Ok. This had me howling.

I know! I don’t even know how or why I was doing the most at that young age because of a boy but hey… it is what it is.

Let’s fast forward to when you fell in love for the first time

2012. I was all of 17 years old, preparing for JAMB. I met this guy at the coaching centre I was attending in preparation for the exam and we just hit it off. It was so instant, so effortless. I still speak of him as the one with whom I fell in love most effortlessly.

Who spoke to whom first?

He did actually. I remember us being in class one day and we were supposed to rush through an exercise in 15 minutes but he didn’t have the past questions - he said he forgot it at home - and asked if he could share with me. That was it. We actually ended up working on the classwork together and we did great. That was my first time of noticing him actually and I remember that the first thing I noticed about him was how fresh his breath was. He didn’t have the kind of looks that jumped at you instantly. His was more of the type that grew on you so by the time the class was ending and we were off to write JAMB, I was madly in love with him.

Of course he reciprocated this energy?

I couldn’t be sure at first but eventually, we did date in Uni. We went to the same Uni.

Why were you unsure?

At the time we were still at the coaching class, he was was quite reserved and a bit aloof but he had few other female friends who were always around him and trying to drag him around and reserving seats for him, and just generally being possessive of him. I used to be so pained lowkey.

LMAO. Must have felt like Dejavu of that primary school experience you shared earlier

Didn’t think of it at the time but sure. I have always had to go through the ghetto for me, haven’t I?

LOL. But you got your man in the end

Yeah. I did. We stayed friends till we wrote the exams, and even afterwards. Throughout the admission process, we stayed in touch and bonded a lot over that period of preparing to resume, orientation at school and all that. It was so nice to have a familiar face all through the period and of course, I was still so in love with him and this time, I had him to myself. At least, in the first few weeks and months before we started meeting and knowing other people.

Tell me how the relationship began

We were together one evening and I just kissed him. I still don’t know what came over me but I was so far gone. It was about two months after we resumed and we were spending so much time together and I just kept loving this boy more and more. I guess I couldn’t help myself anymore. That kiss prompted a necessary conversation between us about two days later.

And how did it go?

I said I liked him and he said he liked me too. He said he had also liked me from our first encounter. Dating sounded like the next thing to do because why not? Everyone thought we were perfect for each other. People who know us from the coaching class saw our pictures of Facebook and always asked if we were together. We had also bonded so much that we decided to give it a shot. I was so happy sha. I can’t lie. I think I wanted it more than him.

That’s not a bad thing, is it?

Not generally. But in our case, I think it weighed him down.

The relationship?

Yes. And it affected our friendship. Somehow everything went downhill from there. He was no longer free to tell me stuff. For example, as friends, he would tell me about girls he thought were moving to him, or girls he found attractive and a lot of other stuff. I remember when we were friends, we would play random games of smash or pass with people we saw on the road but when we started dating we always had nothing to say to each other and it bothered me like crazy.

And him?

I think it bothered him as well because after one month, when I floated the idea of breaking up and going back to being friends, he did not flinch or oppose it.

So you went back to being friends?

That’s what we did.

And things changed?

Yes and no. We slowly found our rhythm again but it used to make me feel bad because I still liked him and he obviously still liked me. So why couldn’t a relationship work between us? I wanted us to try again but he said we were better as friends and that we might ruin everything for good if we tried it again. By this time we were in 300L. It was hard to move on from him while still holding on so tightly to him, if you get what I mean.

But you did, I hope?

Yes. It was difficult and I must admit I was low key jealous when he got a girlfriend but I guess that was because I didn’t have a man. Once I did, things evened out.

So all’s well that ends well?

Our partners didn’t quite understand why we were still so close when we were supposedly exes. It strained the relationship at the time but things got better after we left uni and distance came between us. We also learnt respecting boundaries over time. So our subsequent relationships were good.

Are you guys still friends?

Till tomorrow!!! I’m married now and my family is no longer in Nigeria but I’m still so cool with him and his babe.. My partner is cool with them, too.

