Pulse First Love: My mum prepared me for this beautiful relationship

For #PulseFirstLove today, we spoke with a young woman who is still enjoying the bliss of falling in love for the first time. We asked her about the origin of this ongoing 2-year relationship, the influences on their love, the things she enjoys about being in love and what she thinks the future holds for them. This is a refreshing story on young love that is absolutely worth a read.

Tell me about the first time anyone wooed you?

I grew up quite early. As in, physically. So I had old perverted men asking me out when I was about 12, 13-ish. I mean, these were not strangers oh, people who knew my mum, dad and siblings and all.

Damn

Exactly. Nigerian men are, or should I say men generally, are really messed up like that. I was in JSS2 and these 19, 20 year-olds were already asking me out. There were some older ones who weren’t asking me out but were trying to molest me. Not overtly but you know how they say stuff like “my wife,” "fine girl” and other rubbish, while stylishly embracing you and tapping current?

Oh yeah

Exactly. I experienced quite a lot of that. So I had to grow up to that reality early. And thankfully, my mother was there for me. Still there for me, I must add. She has made it easy for me to talk to her about these things by educating me quickly. That, I think, has made life super easy for me.

Ah. That’s really nice to hear. How old are you now?

22.

And when did you eventually get your first relationship?

2 years ago. And we’re still together.

Oh really?

Yeah. LOL. And it’s really interesting because I didn’t even know we were going to date. I actually swore to my younger sister that I wouldn’t ever date someone like him but look at me now; all lovey-dovey and passionately in love. LMAO

Why did you think you’d never date him?

Well, at the time, I thought I was not ready for a relationship. Plus, I also thought he was too calm and too gentle for my boisterousness. Like, I felt we wouldn’t be a good fit and that being with him would be boring but alas! Looks can be deceiving sha, las las

How old is he?

26. Such an old man.

Hahaha. I better ensure to never mention my age to you

LOL. All these old people.

So what changed your mind?

He somehow made my sister a fan of his. I really don’t know how but my sister really likes him. Like, they’re cool and all. So she convinced me to go on a date with him. It’s not as if I didn’t know him oh. He’s friends with some of our friends so there was that distant familiarity already. But it was during that date that I finally started to see him better. And you know what they say, the rest is history

So he was not what you thought?

Not completely. For example, he can look really calm and super quiet, even boring sometimes but he has his moments, mostly in private. So that works for me. He’s such a funny and dramatic person when we’re together. My folks - especially my mum - approve of him as well, so that makes things even better for us.

Your mum comes up a lot

Oh, yeah. She is very different from the caricature of the Nigerian parents you find in the media. Maybe it’s because she had me fairly late or so, I don’t know but we’ve been really close and friendly since I can remember and I am thankful for it. She had me, her first child, at 35, by the way. So maybe that’s why she’s built such a strong bond with my sister and me.

Would you say she’s influenced any aspect of your relationship so far?

Oh. Definitely. In many ways, I think she prepared me for this relationship. And apart from playing mediator on the few occasions that I let her know that I and my man are fighting, she’s been my sounding board for all serious decisions I’ve made. I also remember her telling me about how love is not a do or die affair and that I should just be in if I’m in and if I ever get to a point where I no longer want to give my all, then there is no point staying because it is a waste of my time and that of the person I’m with.

My sister is a year younger than me so she’s not really the type that’d give sound advice as my mum would. And again, it helps that she has not been judgmental from the onset and that makes many things not awkward to talk about. But she does not know that we’ve started having sex sha. I feel that might be too much for her.

You never can tell

Maybe. But I don’t think I want to find out.

Fair enough. What do you love most about your present relationship?

Oh. The openness. We talk about any and everything. And even though it sometimes leads to tough conversations - like the time he told me he was crushing on someone else and I lost my shit - in the end, it makes us better and more understanding of each other, I think.

Oh that’s gist. How did you react to being told about that?

Insecure, honestly. And I guess it was normal to feel that way but me reacting angrily was maybe not the best way. Because I actually ranted and stuff but we talked about it and I realised that it’s something that happens quite often and there wasn’t much he can do about getting attracted to other people. His commitment to me made him tell me so we could fashion out a way for him to stay focused.

LOL. Baba wan dey lose concentration

You get! But sha, we’re good now. That’s water under the bridge.

Where do you see this relationship in 3 years?

I don’t think about it. I must confess that it’s not easy though, given that the relationship is really nice and easy and feels very much unlike what I thought it would be like. Still sha, no pressure. Wherever we are in three or five years, we move.

I like that energy and thanks for speaking with me

Thanks for having me!

