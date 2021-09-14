Pulse First Love: I’m 21 in a ten-over-ten relationship

Two 21-year-olds feature in today’s #PulseFirstLove. Although the story is told from the perspective of just one of them, it’s difficult to not feel how warm and passionate their love is. This is young love at its finest and it’s giving us major heart-eyes vibes. Read on.

Tell me about the first time you genuinely liked a girl

I was 14 in Arabic school when this new girl joined. Tall, light skin, pink lips. Yo! I was awestruck instantly. I can’t even lie. It was something else. Of course, I was smitten. Did I do anything about it? Of course, I did not, just like every silly 14-year-old boy in the face of exquisite beauty.

LOL. Speak for yourself guy

Abegi. I think it was a natural reaction at that point. But, hey, it is what is. We are dating now, so I guess all is well that ends well.

Wait. From where to where? How did we go from you not doing anything about your crush to you guys being in a relationship in less than one minute?

Lmaooo. More like 5 years. I mean, we ended up in the same uni so that’s how we have found ourselves together again. We are each other’s first love.

Aww, that’s so cute. You need to back up now and start from the very beginning though. What happened when you first saw her all those years ago?

As I said, 14-year-old me was blown away but I could not say anything to her. In fact, I think I was actively mean to her and I admit that was stupid of me. But it was more like; since I could not get her attention, the next best thing to do was to be mean to her from time to time.

Ah

Not like all-out viciousness o. More like little things like ratting her out to the Alfa or ignoring her totally sometimes… just silly stuff like that. Childish things sha. I realy didn’t know better.

So what happened next?

Well, we did the Walimat Quran thing [Walimat Quran is the graduation ceremony for students taking Quranic lessons] and everyone moved on. We moved on from that neighbourhood as well. All through this period, we were never friends, we were never close. Nothing of the sort. So life moved on. Then we met in uni and everything changed.

Nice. How did it happen?

I was in 200L when she gained admission and one day on campus, I just ran into her. Bro, the attraction had not waned the tiniest bit because tell me why I could not find my tongue for like the first two minutes of seeing this girl?

LMAO

I was just there grinning. At least, this time, we were both older and we said hi to each other, and exchanged numbers. Mind you, we were both 19 at this point and this girl’s beauty had already tripled. I mean, clear skin, long skinny legs, slim body, all the works. It was like version 2.0 of the first time we met, only this time, I was a little more confident and less of a jerk.

Thank God o

Hahahahaha

So what happened next?

We started texting on Whatsapp, calling each other, found time to hang out a few times, took several strolls and of course, we became closer and closer. There was a lot of reminiscing as well and that was how I found out that this girl was actually feeling me on the low as well in 2016!

Didn’t see that coming

Neither did I. She said I didn’t use to talk to her so there was no way for her to say anything or show it when I was always either ignoring her or acting mean to her.

So this was like a second chance?

Is, actually. I took that second chance with both hands o. We have been together for two years now. Very nice if you ask me. Every time I want to misbehave, I literally remind myself that I have the prettiest girl in the world. And I swear, it’s true. She’s so fine. I always see guys staring at her when we are passing and I know how many of my guys always tell me how lucky I am to have a girl as fine as that. Mind you, I am not bad-looking either. I know the number of babes that have moved to me.

Osheeey!

Hehehe. Just providing context to how fortunate I feel and how satisfied I am, being in this relationship.

That’s really nice to hear o. How old are you guys now?

We are both 21.

I admire how assured you sound about this relationship.

Lol. Thank you oh.

What’s your favourite thing about being with her?

Aside the fact that she’s fine like 12 people?

Hahahaha. Yeah, aside that

I think it’s the energy and vibe I get from her. She’s just as into as I am into her and it’s really brain-bursting. I see people tweeting about dating people that like you back and here I am at 21, living the dream. I know we’re young and there’s still a lot of life to live and experiences to have, but this feels so right, being with her. I like it, man. Lol. Look at me waxing lyrical just talking about us.

It’s really nice. I love it for you guys

Thanks

This sounds like a 10/10 relationship so I’m wondering if it’s possible that there’s something you may want to improve on?

Nothing, really. Maybe that will change over time when we have more to worry about in life than school and good grades. But for now, in this moment, I like it just the way it is. Her love feels perfect for me.

So you guys don’t have, like, fights or stuff?

Not really. I can be annoying at times with the timing of my jokes but it’s not that deep and we always work past misunderstandings in less than 24 hours.

No pressure but I just have to ask: where do you see this relationship in 5 years?

Ah. I think 5 years is too long LMAO. But let’s say 2 years. I see us still being together in two years. We’ll take it one day at a time up to that point and hopefully, there’ll still be enough in our gas tank to carry on. I really would love that so much. Who says we can’t still be together in 5 or even 10 years?!

I know right. It’s kuku possible

Again, I don’t think I’d mind at all! Bring it on.

___________________