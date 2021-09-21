Pulse First Love: I used to fear contraceptive pills would make me infertile, not anymore

This mini-series is done in partnership with Bayer for World Contraception Day #WCD2021.

In the second edition of this special First Love mini-series, a 25-year old woman talks to us about being scared of using any other contraceptive apart from condoms because she feared they would limit her chances of getting pregnant when she became ready to. She talks us through that period of uncertainty and how she was able to make a decision that has now put her in a much-improved position.

When was the first time you ever heard of contraceptives?

I can’t remember how old I was exactly but there was this time that a condom company was doing this massive campaign where they were educating young people on the advantages of safe sex and abstinence and all that. They were on the radio, on TV, billboards, everywhere. But I didn’t understand any of it so I asked my mum and she explained it to me.

Oh. That’s really great

Yeah. It was. And it’s kinda weird. Because I don’t think my mum ever gave me any other form of sex education after that. One would have expected that that would be the beginning of a mother-daughter knowledge sharing process but it wasn’t meant to be. All I know now have been from other sources than my parents.

Fascinating. So it’s safe to say that you now use contraceptives, right?

Yeah. It took forever but here we are. I got on the pill 7 months ago.

Ok. Two things. Why did it take so long, and how old are you now?

I turned 25 in June actually. And for why it has taken so long, I think it has to do with some of the things I heard about contraceptives in the past.

I mean, I would read about how these things are good for the prevention of pregnancies and then I would hear some other people talk about how dangerous they are, how they cause you to gain a ridiculous amount of weight, and how they could cause infertility in the long run. I didn’t know what to believe. So I just didn’t bother.

Let me also mention that I have a few cases of infertility around me that increased my fears about using contraceptives. My eldest sister has been married for 6 years and still doesn’t have a child. I also have an aunt who has been married since I was a kid and has never had a kid either.

When you have things like that around you, you become more sensitive to anything that could potentially impact your own fertility. So, yeah, those concerns made me hold off on contraceptives for a long time.

Were you sexually active at any point during this period of uncertainty?

Ah, me I was o. Body no be firewood abeg. But I was always very careful. Besides, I wasn’t so active. It was the occasional sex that would happen once or maybe twice in months. So it wasn’t much of a big deal.

Also, condoms were a must for me then. It was a rule that I never broke. Even though I am hoping to have my own kids someday, I was not, and I’m still not ready to discover whether I’m fertile or not, abeg.

LMAO. I feel you. So what changed your mind about trying other contraceptive forms?

I got into a relationship two years ago and we’re pretty serious about it now. So condom sex wasn’t cutting it for us anymore. To be sincere, my insistence on condoms has always been to avoid STIs as much as it has been to keep myself from getting pregnant.

With my current partner, the fear of STIs is now significantly removed so I’m only concerned about not getting pregnant. Besides, there’s only so much pleasure one can get from condom sex. I really don’t think I want to go back to it if I can help it. My boyfriend was also fed up with using condoms. LOL. So when I decided to get on the pill, it felt like a good solution for everybody. So for now it’s about being protected and enjoying our intimacy to the fullest as well.

Glad to hear that. Good for you that overcame your infertility concerns

I know right. Before I got on the pill, I spoke with a doctor who of course rubbished those claims. Then I had a chat with an older friend who is married and she said it’s a lie as well. Apparently, she had used the pill in between having her first child and the second. That was what actually convinced me to give it a go.

I mean, I have always read about the fact that contraceptive pills do not cause infertility but you know, hearing it from someone close made it a lot easier for my fears to be allayed.

Shout out to your friend for the great customer review and recommendation

I know right. You can say that again.

Why did you choose the pill of all options though?

It’s the one that felt right for me. I didn’t like the idea of having anything implanted into any part of my body.

Besides, I can stop anytime I feel like stopping and it’s just about popping pills at a particular time of the day. I’ve always been one of those people who prefer pills to injections anyway, so what’s there not to like?

As soon as the option was presented among others, I just knew it had to be this one.

