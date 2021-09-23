Pulse First Love: I knew nothing about protection when I started having sex

MY BODY, MY STORY | #WCD2021 #YourLife #MyBodyMyStory #TellYourStory

In this last edition of the Pulse First Love mini-series, we speak with a young Nigerian woman whose sex life began at a point when she had no clue about protection or how much of it she needed to be free of STIs and unwanted pregnancies. The reminisces on that period of ignorance and all the things she would change about the past if she could.

Let’s talk about the first time you had sex

I dated only one guy throughout my stay at the university and he wanted us to have sex but I was very scared to. To be honest, I wanted to; but I was not willing to go through the pain. And thankfully, My ex was really patient with me. Sometime in 300L, I became ready to see what the whole fuss was about sex. So, yeah, that was how that one went down.

Did you know about contraceptives at this point?

Oh, no. I was so unaware. I mean, how was I supposed to know about contraceptives?

So it’s safe to say you didn’t use any protection at all?

Nothing. Absolutely nothing. And I wasn’t even wise to the fact that protection was meant to keep me from all sorts of things that could go wrong when you have unprotected sex. I knew sex could get you pregnant but that was about it. I really didn’t know the science of it or how it could have come about.

How far into your sex life did you become aware of the need for safe sex?

That would be when I went for my NYSC. So over a year had passed. Almost 2 years sef.

Oh. So you were having unprotected sex from 300L till the end of uni

Yeah. Although I got to know about condoms and emergency contraceptives at some point in between. But we were still having raw sex though. I mean, he was the only one I was sleeping with and he would always pull out. So that was how we rode that wave.

Was there any pregnancy scare though?

Ah, Omo. Multiple times! LOL. I would be begging God to let me see my period and I’d be promising to never have unprotected sex again but once my period came and that episode passed, I’d be back to making reckless decisions again. LOL. Crazy times.

Was this what made you decide to finally take your protection more seriously?

Not directly. So by the time I went for NYSC in 2013, I had broken up with my university boyfriend and I knew I had to be protected as I now had more than one partner and I didn’t want to be infected with anything. You know, you hear people talk about getting herpes, gonorrhoea, syphilis and all those scary sexually transmitted diseases. I’ve never been infected and I was so determined to never be. Even till now.

So which option did you go for?

Condoms actually. I was still serving and it was the easiest to get at the tie. Besides, I have this very low threshold for pain so I didn’t want to be jabbed or have anything implanted in my uterus. My mind was not so strong at the time and for the patch, I was bothered that it might fall off. So I didn’t see all those as options.

But condoms felt perfect. Although knowing that condoms could break, I was always very cautious to use morning-after pills just to be double sure whenever I thought something might have happened during sex.

I didn’t like how those pills made me feel though. Besides, they’d make my period early or sometimes so late that I’d be worried sick that I might be pregnant. Crazy stuff.

How about now? Are condoms still the only things you use?

Oh no. About three years ago, I went for the contraceptive implant and with that, my mind has been at rest. I feel safe and relaxed that I’m protected.

If you can go back to the period before you had sex for the first time, what would you have done differently?

Oh. I would definitely have used a condom. And I think I would have gotten myself more informed instead of going to have sex without knowing.

Editor’s Note: This story has been told solely from the perspective of the interviewee. To see the full range of clinically-approved contraceptive methods available to you, CLICK HERE and HERE. Also, get medical-based information on how to make the right choice HERE. Stay connected on Social Media and watch out for our upcoming Health Show with a medical professional who will discuss contraception and right choices in detail.

