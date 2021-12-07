Pulse First Love: “He said it’s never too late to be served breakfast”

________

What’s your earliest memory of liking a boy?

A man, actually. Abi, was he a man or a boy? Can’t be so sure anymore but he was an older guy in our house back in the day. He and his friend used to live in the boy’s quarters of my father’s house while I was still at home. They were really friendly guys and my parents kind of took them as theirs so they were like family as well, even though they were my parents’ tenants.

So you had a crush on both of them?

LMAO. No. Just one of them. I really liked him a lot but he only saw me as his younger sister, thankfully. He never made any move or try to take advantage of my innocence.

How old were you at this point?

13 I think. Or was it 14? A lot of this is muddled up in my mind now I was about that age sha and I knew for sure that I had a huge crush on that guy.

So what happened after him?

Well, they moved out. They actually left town to seek greener pastures, I think. And I grew up. So that was that about that chapter.

Do you remember when did you fell in love for the first time?

My parents were mad strict so sneaking in a teenage romance was not so easy for me. I think that was one of the reasons why I had a crush on that guy I mentioned earlier. He and his friend were the only guys I and my 3 sisters knew well because our parents allowed them into our home, and trusted them as sons they never had. Although I did manage to get physical occasionally with a few guys, but nothing serious. It also helped that I was second to the last and most of the attention was on my older siblings who my parents thought were more likely to mess around and get pregnant.

LOL. Nigerian parents never disappoint

Can’t blame them too much. They were doing what they thought best in the circumstance.

Word. So you must have fallen in love at some point

Yeah, eventually. Had to wait till after uni though but las las, I still got served breakfast in the most brutal way even though I was forming smart, trying to stay guarded from heartbreaks.

Omo

Yup. LMAO. That nigga said, ‘it’s never too late to eat breakfast.’

LOL. Mad. Let’s back up a bit though. Why wait till after uni? A personal decision or just how life turned out?

I think it’s a bit of both but mostly because of how some things played out.

How so?

So there was this guy that was moving to me in my 200L and he was pretty serious so I started warming up to the idea. Next thing I know, this babe was sending me messages telling me to keep off her man and stuff like that. I was even getting calls from unknown numbers calling me names and threatening to cause me physical harm. Omo, that’s how I just stepped aside o.

What was his defense?

He said that was his ex who had refused to move on but hey I wasn’t going to stick around to find out whether that was true or not so I left them to their wahala.

What came next?

I was very disappointed because I had become so keen to eventually enter that relationship with him, so I locked up again and didn’t think of dating anyone anymore because all these men do is lie. Had a few toasters here and there, some friendship-with-benefits here and there but it was after uni that I dated someone again.

How did that one go?

That was the one that served me breakfast properly. He had a babe abroad all through the time we were together who was planning his exit for him. We were together for a year and I had no idea until everything clicked and he had about 3weeks - 1month to leave. That was when he told me. I can’t even tell you how crazily that broke me. To think I was dreaming of a future with him and this man was cooking breakfast for me all along. See, women should just fear you men. You guys are something else. Apparently, he kept me on the side all along in case that one failed.

So sorry to hear that

We move o. Plenty tears don drop but we move.

So he’s gone now?

Yup. Living abroad with his twin babies and the babe like nothing happened. I give karma 3 years max to help me fuck him up sha.

Lmao. Seems karma is a scam o

I kuku know. I’m just giving it the benefit of doubt.

What’s your love life like now?

Getting married in February of next year

Oooooh?

Yeaaah. All’s well that ends well, innit?

