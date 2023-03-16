Pounding yam and other things you should never do in a talking stage

One of the downsides of dating in this day and age is many people are relationship avoidant, they want the perks of being in a relationship but do not want to actually be in a relationship and that leaves them at a lull called the talking stage, which is why you shouldn’t do these things while you are in one.

Pound yam or any strenuous cooking

If they have cravings, they can cook for themselves or order food. You are not in a relationship yet, save all that culinary skills for when you are married. Even when you are dating, you can’t start giving him or her married life experience.

Start a business for them or pay their school fees

Do not invest in the business, career or education of someone who you are just in a talking stage with. This investment only makes sense when you are married, no matter how much they beg you, don’t give in.

Agree to sexual activities you are not interested in

You have every right to say I am not kissing you unless we are in a relationship. You don’t have to give them head or have sex with them when you are just talking - unless you want to. If you do, then don’t think that means you are in a relationship.

Getting jealous

You don’t want to give a clingy, jealous girlfriend or boyfriend vibe when you are just friends who spend time together and kiss sometimes. If you want to be exclusive, ask, and if they decline, gently ghost them.

Borrow money for them

Do not even think of borrowing a kobo for a talking stage, for a boyfriend or girlfriend it is risky not to mention a flimsy talking stage, that’s how you will spend years paying it off, and you have blocked their number.

House chores