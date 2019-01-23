Adekunle Gold and Simi have just recently tied the knot in two super-secret ceremonies – in case there’s someone who managed to sleep through all of that.

The couple had their closest friends join family in a traditional wedding ceremony that had 300 guests in all before a white wedding ceremony which they would later share with us in the music video for their new song, “Promise.”

Now, next in their wedding itinerary is their honeymoon and with pictures and few highlights they’ve been sharing on social media, they look to be having the time of their lives out there in South Africa!

ALSO READ: Adekunle Gold & Simi are a good example for couples who like to be lowkey

Here’s one hot shot of Simi’s rearview that ‘someone’ says they “love… like that.”

And here’s another one of them being goofy just because…

After dancing with his bride at the wedding and in the music video that followed, Adekunle Gold decides to choose a temporary dance partner in this photo...

Congratulations to Adekunle Gold and Simi again.