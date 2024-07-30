ADVERTISEMENT
People with these 7 behaviours often get used by manipulators

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Manipulators often seek out individuals with specific behaviours that make them easy targets for exploitation. They use these traits to their advantage, manipulating and discarding people for their personal gain.

Human puppet
Understanding these behaviours can help you recognise manipulative tactics and protect yourself. Here are some common attitudes that manipulators look out for:

Explanation: Desperation makes a person vulnerable and easy to manipulate. A desperate person is often willing to go to great lengths to achieve their desires, making them a prime target for manipulators.

These individuals may compromise their values or agree to unfavourable terms in the hope of achieving a desired outcome.

How manipulators exploit this: Manipulators promise desperate individuals something they want, only to string them along or demand something in return.

This can lead to a cycle of exploitation, where the desperate person continues to comply, hoping to eventually receive the promised reward.

Explanation: Greed and self-centredness can blind individuals to the intentions of others. A person who prioritises their own gain over others' well-being can be easily manipulated, as they are often willing to do whatever it takes to get what they want.

How manipulators exploit this: Manipulators offer something desirable, knowing that the greedy person will be eager to obtain it.

In return, they ask for favours or tasks, often without any intention of delivering on their promises. The greedy person's focus on their own gain prevents them from seeing the manipulation at play.

Greedy- Crosswalk
Explanation: A desire for revenge can cloud judgment and lead to rash decisions. Vengeful individuals are often driven by anger and a need to "get back" at others, making them susceptible to manipulation.

How manipulators exploit this: Manipulators may encourage vengeful actions, offering support or resources to further the individual's vendetta. In reality, they are using the vengeful person as a tool to achieve their own ends, often leaving them to face the consequences alone.

Explanation: People-pleasers often struggle with setting boundaries and saying no. Their desire to be liked and accepted can lead them to prioritise others' needs over their own.

How manipulators exploit this: Manipulators take advantage of people-pleasers by making unreasonable demands, knowing that they will comply to avoid conflict or disappointment. This can lead to a cycle of exploitation, where the people-pleaser constantly gives without receiving anything in return.

People pleasing-Linda Arnold
Explanation: Insecurity can lead to a lack of self-confidence and a constant need for validation. Insecure individuals may rely heavily on others for approval and self-worth.

How manipulators exploit this: Manipulators offer false praise and validation to gain the insecure person's trust. Once trust is established, they exploit the individual's insecurities, using them as leverage to control their actions and decisions.

Explanation: Naivety often stems from a lack of experience or understanding of the world. Naive individuals may be overly trusting and easily misled.

How manipulators exploit this: Manipulators feed on the naivety of their targets, presenting themselves as trustworthy and benevolent. They use deception and lies to manipulate naive individuals into doing their bidding, often without the victim realising they are being used.

Explanation: Generosity is a positive trait, but when taken to an extreme, it can make individuals vulnerable to exploitation. Overly generous people often put others' needs before their own.

How manipulators exploit this: Manipulators exploit generous individuals by constantly requesting favours, financial help, or emotional support. They prey on the person's kindness, often taking without reciprocating, leaving the generous person drained and unappreciated.

Overly generous people
Understanding these behaviours can help you recognise when you or others are being manipulated. It's important to maintain a healthy balance in your interactions and be aware of your own vulnerabilities.

Setting boundaries, trusting your instincts, and seeking support from trusted friends or professionals can protect you from falling victim to manipulative tactics.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

