3 people tell us how having children made them more appreciative of their parents

While we generally appreciate them more as we become adults ourselves, we still hold on to some of that blame and judgment. Then we start having children and walking in our parents' shoes, and things get interesting. Now, we start to see their choices from their perspective and fall in love with them a little more.

For National Parents' Day, we reached out to three young parents to hear how having children made them more appreciative of their parents. Here's what they had to say:

Jonathan

The first thing I've learned is that babies do not need 50% or 90% attention; they need 200% attention. Is it draining? Totally, you are either trying to make them stop crying, make them laugh/play or play, or trying to make them sleep. I can say for sure that my productivity has dropped within the last 3 months. Every money I get right now goes to the baby first; we don't even think of ourselves anymore. We just want to make sure we can provide the best for our baby.

I replay these things in my head, and I am like, 'So, this was how it was for my parents.' I think back on times when I was rude, and I say to my then-self, "How dare you? If only you had any idea of the sacrifices they made for you". From the mother's side, that labour pain is no child's play; not to talk of CS, the pain after is traumatising. All these have indeed made me appreciate them more. Being a parent is not as easy as it seems; it takes a lot from you, a lot that comes only from the place of LOVE.

Precious

I started to understand the sacrifices my parents made for me after I had my daughter. As a mother, after 10 months of being pregnant, your body goes through a lot of changes. Then, there are all the times you think you don't have any more energy left in you, but you just have to care for the helpless little baby.

When I think of all of that physical and mental pain you go through but still have to show up for that child, it reminds me a lot of how much my parents laboured for me, especially during my postpartum phase. I am reminded of all the years it took for them to turn me into an independent adult woman ready to face the world. Even until now, they are still putting in the work to parent us as best they can. Having my baby made me realise it even more. In fact, when I had my baby, I would call my mum and just cry and tell her how much I appreciate the hard work and sacrifices she made for me and my sister.

Unwana