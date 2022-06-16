RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Ordering more food than your date and other dinner date mistakes women make

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

As they say, manners maketh a man and sometimes a woman.

Dinner date should be fun [istockphoto]
Dinner date should be fun [istockphoto]

When someone invites you out for a romantic dinner, there are basic etiquette rules you have to follow.

Recommended articles

This has become an issue because a lady on Twitter was accused of ordered N16,000 pasta (probably more than her date budgeted) and he was not happy about it.

Well, people had their different opinions on what she should have done, but the bottom line is if you are asked out to a dinner date, here are some things you should take note of;

I remember one time I went out with this young man, we were both Youth Corpers, and somehow I assumed he would be paying for me, but it turned out he wasn’t and I had to pay. I wasn’t so thrilled.

Always make sure you settle who is paying. As a modern woman, ‘vex money' shouldn’t be on your lips.

If you have enough money, you can offer to split the bill or pay, if you don’t have enough money to do so, tell him beforehand.

A basic rule of the thumb is to say, “I’ll have whatever he is having” or "you can order for me" that way the cost is even.

He can say 'you can order anything on the menu', if you are feeling risky, you can take him by his word.

If he doesn’t say so and you are not the one paying, let him order first or try to get the cheapest meal on the menu.

Also, don't order for something you haven't eaten before so you don't waste it.

If you haven’t had a type of alcoholic beverage, then that is not the time to experiment. Stay off alcohol as much as you can. Being drunk is not a good look.

This is not the time to act like you are the Queen of England, screaming orders, complaining and being rude. It is not a good look. Always say please and thank you.

Can you eat rice with a fork and knife? Can you use a fork and knife to cut chicken? Can you hold a wine glass? Except you are going to an Amala joint, you should be well versed in using cutleries.

If at every point during the date, you are taking Snapchat pictures and videos of the food and even asking your date to take a picture of you constantly, that's bad manners.

Except you are a content creator, that seems like you are obsessed with social media.

Sure he can offer to take a picture of you or you can ask him to take your picture after the meal but don’t make picture-taking a major thing throughout the date.

Nothing is more disheartening than being on a date with a person whose sole focus is their phone.

Dinner and fine dining experiences can be good time if you are considerate of your date and have good manners.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 benefits of Vitamin C supplements

5 benefits of Vitamin C supplements

Ordering more food than your date and other dinner date mistakes women make

Ordering more food than your date and other dinner date mistakes women make

Period Acne: How to take care of your skin at that time of the month

Period Acne: How to take care of your skin at that time of the month

The myth of life abroad

The myth of life abroad

10 ancient tourist spots across Africa

10 ancient tourist spots across Africa

What makes a kiss bad or really good?

What makes a kiss bad or really good?

Omoba Aina: The enslaved Yoruba Princess in England

Omoba Aina: The enslaved Yoruba Princess in England

5 hygienic practices Nigerian men should take more seriously

5 hygienic practices Nigerian men should take more seriously

What to Do if You Have Chronic Pelvic Pain

What to Do if You Have Chronic Pelvic Pain

Trending

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

How important is sex for women?

Black couple.

How little are the little things that make love sweeter and stronger?

[Credit: The Notebook Movie]