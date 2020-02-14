It all depends on what your concerns are. Yes, biologically speaking, there are far lesser risks when having a child young. Some say young parents have more stamina to keep up with the demands of raising a child. But we shouldn’t write off older parents.

Putting off being a parent later on in life has its benefits, too.

The Benefits of Being an Older Parent:

According to a 2017 study published in Translational Psychiatry, older dads tend to father sons who are intelligent and “geeky.” Being a geek is a catch-all term used to refer to kids who are very smart and socially awkward. What’s more, these geeks were individualistic, showing little interest in “fitting in.”

What are the benefits of being an older dad? Study finds they father smarter sons!

After researchers surveyed 7,781 twins, they concluded that 57% of geekiness is an inherited trait. Most of the kids, aged 12, were boys with older dads.

Researchers assessed their social aloofness, non-verbal intelligence, as well as their behaviour, both restrictive and repetitive.

Based on this data, they came up with a “geek index,” which they found was higher in kids of men who became dads past the age of 35.

Men who became dads past the age of 50 tend to father kids who score 32% higher in STEM subjects. This is in comparison to those who became dads under age 25.

As for girls with older dads, research did not show whether they were as geeky.

Geekiness can also be linked to mutations in the sperm of older fathers.

Even if these dads of geeky kids became fathers early in life, they would still likely father geeky sons. Why? The fact that they put off having kids might mean they focused on education and work. So it follows that they are highly intelligent or driven to succeed as well.

What Are the Other Benefits of Being an Older Parent?

The benefits of being an older dad or mom include more emotional and financial stability.

It’s not just being an older dad that needs to be seen in a different light. Being an older mum has its benefits, too! Here are some science-backed benefits that you’ll find encouraging if you plan to be a parent later in life, according to NBC News.

You Are Emotionally and Financially Equipped to Handle Parenting

According to a recent study, your 30s are the best time to raise kids because you’re more emotionally prepared to handle the demands of parenting. Older parents also tend to have more financial security and stable relationships.

Your Kids Might Have a Longer Life

A Harvard University study claims kids of older dads are more likely to have longer life spans. Why? It has to do with sperm quality that influences DNA factors responsible for living longer.

Older Parents Raise Healthy Kids

A British Medical Journal study claims kids with older mums tend to be healthier, with less accidents, injuries, social problems, and emotional difficulties. What’s more, they are more verbally advanced.

Older Parents Tend to be More Patient

Thanks to loads of life experience that have influenced better coping mechanisms, older parents tend to not to lose their temper so easily.

As a 2016 study found, older mums were more effective in setting limits and staying patient when their kids misbehave. They were also more likely to experience less anxiety during pregnancy.

These benefits are truly encouraging but remember that no matter what age you do become a parent, know that what matters is not the years of experience, but the timeless love and care you shower on your kids, geeky or not, each and every day.

Sources: CNN, Translational Psychiatry Journal, NBC News

Also read: Open challenge to Dads: 9 dad-proof recipes to try for your kids

Republished with permission from theAsianparent

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com